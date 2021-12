In the 1920s and 1930s, Chicagoland gangsters made frequent visits to the Northwoods. Some came for the same reason as everyone else, because it is a nice place for a vacation getaway. Others came because of trouble with the law and the need for a secluded place to lay low for a while. A much smaller number, however, came because they needed a sparsely populated area where they could bump someone off without being spotted. It was this last group that came immediately to mind when a body was unexpectedly found in 1929.

