What to do in West Virginia December 5 through December 12

Looking for something to do in southern West Virginia this coming week? Here are some ideas:

December 5 through December 12: Santa at Crossroads Mall

Santa Claus is coming to Crossroads Mall! He will be set up in the center of the mall in front of JCPenney’s every day until Christmas.

Appointments and additional information are available at whereissanta.com

December 5: Winter Wonderland Fun Run/Walk

The Winter Wonderland Fun Run/Walk is a family-friendly way to get active enjoying the light display at Fayette County Park. This is not a race! You can go at your own pace and make as many running or walking laps around the light display as you like (five laps equals a 5K distance).

This is stroller-friendly and ages six, and under get in free. No pets are allowed, except service animals.

This is a fundraiser for Active SWV and the Fayette County Park. The event is $10 per person (cash or check). The first 50 cars at the gate at 4:45 pm will receive a participant gift box. No reservations are needed.

Wear your ugly sweaters! Get in character, and secret judges will be checking out all the outfits. Awards will be presented, and the opportunity for photos.

December 5: Ice Skating Rink at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine

The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine’s Ice Skating Rink will be open for the last day on December 5.

Tickets can be purchased inside the Rahall Company Store at the Mine Complex.

The rink will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, call the Exhibition Coal Mine at 304-256-1747.

December 5 through December 12: Holiday of Lights in Princeton

West Virginia’s Christmas City comes to life with a favorite pastime: the Holiday of Lights Drive-Thru Light Display in Princeton.

Organizers ask that you please enjoy this light display from the comfort of your car as you drive through Lotito Park. The path through the park is paved.

There is no admission, however, donations are gladly accepted as you exit the Holiday of Lights.

The Holiday of Lights operates from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday from Thanksgiving until January 2.

Please check the event’s page for cancellations due to inclement weather.

December 5 and December 9 through December 12: Christmas at the Fair

Christmas is coming to the State Fair of West Virginia for the Second Annual “Christmas at the Fair Drive-Thru Display.”

Open Thursdays-Sundays beginning on November 26, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., this display will be open to the public for donations only.

Patrons are asked to turn in Gate 5 on 219N next to the horse barns, tune in to our special radio station and enjoy the sights and sounds of Christmas!

December 5 through December 12: Winter Wonderland Light Display

Fayetteville’s Wonderland Display will be available this week. Drive or walk through Fayette County Park to view thousands of lights that create wonderful holiday scenes and displays.

The Winter Wonderland light display will run through December 30 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily.

Admission is $5.00 per vehicle cash only.

Concessions will also be available.

December 8: Chill in the Ville

Join The Gaines Estate in Fayetteville at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8, for Chille in the Ville. The event will feature a night filled with fun, laughter, live music and delicious drinks.

The house bar will be open to the public.

December 9, 10and 12: Welch Coal Town Christmas

Thursday: CoalTown Trolley of Lights

Ride the trolley for a Christmas light tour of Welch

Friday: Free photos with Santa from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: CoalTown Express Trolley Ride to the Pocahontas Theatre to watch The Polar Express

December 10 and 11: The Fright Before Christmas

The Resort at Glade Springs will host The Fright Before Christmas for two weekends only.

Organizers describe this attraction, which has been featured on Travel Channels’ top 10 Christmas Haunts in 2019, as a Christmas/Krampus themed haunted attraction on December 10, 11, 17 and 18.

“Skip those old boring traditions. We’re swapping out pumpkins for Christmas lights and unleashing evil elves, scary snowmen, and Krampus himself. If you thought our Halloween event was scary, then you better watch out, you better not cry…”

December 11: Hometown Holiday Marketplace

Enjoy an old-fashioned Christmas shopping experience as you browse the storefronts along Richwood’s Historic Main Street and other surrounding locations at the city’s annual Hometown Holiday Marketplace.

The event will last from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and feature a full day of Christmas music and shopping with artisans and crafters selling unique items that will be sure to please everyone on your Christmas list.

Shoppers are invited to begin the day with a filling breakfast and one of the city’s restaurants and then enjoy an old-fashioned buggy ride around town before taking pictures with Santa Claus.

December 11: Sensory Santa at the Beckley Youth Museum

This event is designed for children with disabilities so that they can have their own time with Santa. They can explore the Youth Museum’s current interactive exhibit, “Arthur’s World” and when they are ready can visit with Santa and get their picture taken with Father Christmas.

Cookies, cocoa, coloring and more will be available after.

Tickets are $5 per person.

December 11: Christmas Parade-City of Oak Hill

Join the city of Oak Hill as residents get into the holiday spirit at the annual Christmas Parade.

The parade will begin at High Lawn Cemetery and travel to Jones Avenue before turning on Bibb Street and ending at the City Park.

The event is expected to last an hour and will begin at 1 p.m.

December 11: Bramwell Christmas Tour of Homes

Come experience a Victorian Christmas in the historical town of Bramwell, home of the Millionaires. Tour private mansions, walk the brick streets and dine – all in the spirit of Christmas. All proceeds benefit the Bramwell Theater Corporation.

This coal town in Southern West Virginia attracts hundreds of visitors each year! Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door, cash, or check only. No credit cards will be accepted.

Meet at the Bramwell Presbyterian Church in the middle of town to begin the tour.

Three homes and the masonic lodge will be open to the public for 2021. The homes close promptly at 8 p.m.

Masks are required inside the homes. For more information, call 304-325-8438.

December 11: “A Storybook Christmas” Parade

Join the town of Ansted for its annual Christmas Parade.

This year’s theme will be “A Storybook Christmas” and will feature floats decorated lie beloved Christmas stories with a twist.

The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

December 12: Winter Concert

The Greenbrier Valley Chorale will be back performing live at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg. The concert will feature a wonderful selection of holiday and winter favorites.

The concert will begin at 3 p.m.

Carnegie Hall is located at 611 Church Street in Lewisburg.