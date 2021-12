What a year it has been for Ben Wallis and his UTEP volleyball team. The Miners finished the regular season with a 21-7 record and went to the semifinals of the C-USA Tournament. From there, they received their first ever postseason bid and proceeded to win their first two matches of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship against Tulsa and Colorado State. Their reward? An opportunity to host Weber State in the quarterfinals last night. Both teams did not disappoint the packed crowd of an estimated 3,000 fans at historic Memorial Gym. After a marathon fourth set that went to the Wildcats by a score of 36-24, the Miners came back to win the fifth and deciding set by a score of 15-9.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO