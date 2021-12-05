T&C Tried & True : The Dior Lip Glow

Here at T&C, we pride ourselves on our discerning eye for quality. With Tried & True, our editors will give you an inside look at the pieces they simply cannot live without. As a Gen-Z “cusper,” I am, perhaps surprisingly, an Instagram shopping skeptic. I tend to avoid the app’s “shop” tab at all costs, fiercely defending my algorithm from the e-commerce powers that be. But recently, I surrendered quite easily—all thanks to the promise of softer skin. While the beauty market has become so saturated it gives even the best hyaluronic acid a run for its money (do skincare jokes land these days?), body care just feels…uncared for. Yes, there are products out there designed for the body, but rarely do you find something that targets specific skin problems that exist only from the neck down.

SKIN CARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO