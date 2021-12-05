ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fix Hulu error 94 the right way

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTT platforms like Hulu offer good streaming content but chances of it, encountering bugs are just as obvious as other apps. One of it that largely hinders the experience of binge-watchers like me is Hulu error 94. Here are a few workarounds you can try to fix the problem....

www.thewindowsclub.com

People

Amazon Is Letting You Add Channels Like Starz and AMC+ to Your Prime Video Subscription for Only 99 Cents

Whether you're a seasoned movie buff or just someone who loves to keep up with your favorite TV show, a good streaming service subscription is key when it comes time to unwind. Some dedicated streamers may even rely on multiple streaming services, whether it be because your two favorite shows are on separate platforms, one platform specializes in a specific type of content, or because you simply like to switch things up. Regardless of the reason, having multiple streaming subscriptions can add up quickly. Luckily, Amazon is offering all cinephiles with Prime membership access to popular channels for just $0.99 for two months.
TV & VIDEOS
iheart.com

Disney+, Netflix, Other Services Are Down Due To An Amazon Server Issue

A number of streaming sites and other online services were experiencing outages on Tuesday (December 7) due to an issue with Amazon Web Services. DownDetector.com reported over 28,000 issues with Amazon and an additional 11,000 reports of problems with Amazon Web Services. Users were unable to stream content on Disney+,...
TECHNOLOGY
mycentraloregon.com

Venom 2 streaming free: Where to watch Let There Be Carnage online Is it on Netflix or HBO?

Here’s options for downloading or watching Venom 2 streaming full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit, including where to watch the anticipated movie at home. Is Venom 2 available to stream? Is watching Venom 2 on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yes we have found an authentic streaming option / service. Details on how you can watch Venom 2 for free throughout the year are described below.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is only $550 at Best Buy today — But hurry!

Cyber Monday might technically be over but we’re still spotting some of the best Cyber Monday deals hanging around. For instance, one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals still available is in the form of an Insignia 70-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. Normally priced at $750, it’s down to just $550 right now. As with all Cyber Monday deals hanging on, we can’t guarantee how long this offer will stick around. If it’s just the TV for you, snap it up now so you don’t miss out. You won’t regret it.
ELECTRONICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Roku, YouTube Ink New Deal, Bringing YouTube TV Back to Streaming Platform

After a bitter, public, months-long dispute, Roku and Google have come to terms on a new multi-year distribution agreement, which covers both YouTube and YouTube TV. The new deal will return the YouTube TV app to Roku’s store, and will keep the main YouTube app from being pulled from the platform (the companies had warned that the app would be pulled from Roku’s store on Dec. 9 if they couldn’t come to terms). “Roku and Google have agreed to a multi-year extension for both YouTube and YouTube TV,” a Roku spokesperson tells The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “This agreement represents a...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
gamerevolution.com

Spotify Wrapped Not Working: ‘Couldn’t load the page’ error fix

Spotify Wrapped is here for 2021, but it’s not working for some users on both iPhone (iOS) and Android. Instead of providing a rundown of the user’s listening habits over the past year, in a quirky and wholesome format, the app spits out the “Couldn’t load the page” error message and tells the user to “try again.” For those who can’t load the Spotify Unwrapped, here’s the fix.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Fix the "Video Unavailable" Error on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is a great streaming service that usually runs without any issue. However, the main recurring issue on Apple TV+ is the "Video Unavailable" error. "This video isn't available to watch. Wait a moment, then try again," reads the error message. If you've encountered the Video Unavailable error on...
SOFTWARE
BGR.com

Black Friday Roku deals are back and prices start at $19

Amazon had so many Roku deals available for Black Friday 2021, we almost lost count of them. Now, amazingly, all the hottest sales are back ahead of Christmas 2021! Every popular Roku model is on sale right now. Incredibly, prices start at just $19 for the wildly popular Roku Express HD. Before you pick up that model, however, you should take a few moments to look through the rest of today’s great deals. You can actually upgrade to a brand new Roku streaming media player with 4K streaming and HDR for just $10 more! Roku Express 4K+ 2021 | Streaming Media Player...
TECHNOLOGY
Variety

Comcast Launches YouTube TV for Xfinity Broadband Customers

It’s another case of the streaming wars making strange bedfellows: Comcast announced that starting today, Google’s YouTube TV is now available on Xfinity Flex, the cable giant’s video platform for broadband-only customers. YouTube TV, of course, is directly competitive with Comcast’s Xfinity TV — but like other cable operators, Comcast is increasingly a broadband-first provider. As of the end of the third quarter, Comcast reported 29.4 million residential broadband customers (up 281,000 for the period) and 17.8 million video subs (down 382,000 sequentially). YouTube TV joins Dish’s Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV as pay-TV options available on Xfinity Flex, while...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CNET

Netflix codes: A hidden trick to finding a new binge-worthy show or movie

Netflix has so many TV shows, movies and documentaries. You name it and it's probably in the streaming service's massive library. Not to mention Netflix's growing list of binge-worthy original shows like Bridgerton, Stranger Things, The Crown, Shadow and Bone, Squid Game and Mindhunter. With a seemingly endless list of content to choose from, you can easily spend more time scrolling through recommendations than actually watching something.
TV SHOWS
The Windows Club

Fix Error 0x80070490 or 80070490 on Xbox or PC

Recently we’ve come to understand that several Xbox One and Windows PC users have been coming face-to-face with error 0x80070490 or 80070490. Now, these are not very common errors people tend to come across on a regular basis, but that doesn’t mean the issue here is not fixable. From what we’ve gathered, error 0x80070490 or 80070490 will show up when the user turns on or try to use their Xbox One video game console. They may also pop up whenever folks attempt to open a game or an app via their Windows computer.
VIDEO GAMES
thestreamable.com

DIRECTV STREAM to Increase Price on Most Tiers, Including Legacy Plans Starting in January

The annual price hikes to Live TV Streaming Services continue. The Streamable has learned that DIRECTV STREAM will be raising prices on most tiers, including those legacy plans from DIRECTV NOW, starting in January 2022. Multiple sources have confirmed to The Streamable that starting next week, customers will be informed...
NFL
BGR.com

Netflix just released the final episodes of one of its most successful shows ever

Don't Miss: 10 crazy Cyber Week deals still available on Sunday (last chance!) Ursula Corbero’s Money Heist character Tokyo had a great line in the insanely popular hit TV series on Netflix. Well, tons of great lines, actually. But to cite just one in particular: “A lot of people believe we only find one true love in our lives.” What they don’t realize, though? It’s that, whether you realize it or not, “you can have several lives.” That’s certainly been true, and remains so, for Money Heist — aka La Casa de Papel, which debuted its final batch of episodes on Netflix...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This new, free streaming service has 500+ hours of shows and movies from around the world

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Last chance to get 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals There are far too many streaming services on the market to keep track of them all. Chances are that you subscribe to a few, are weighing a few others, and are in the middle of at least two free trials. To make matters even more complicated, new streaming services are still springing up every month or so. Thankfully, the latest streaming service to catch our eye is completely free. Globi, similar to Tubi and Pluto TV, is a free, advertising-based video on demand service. According to the company’s...
TV & VIDEOS
The Windows Club

Fix Http/1.1 Service Unavailable error in Firefox

Here is a full guide on how you can fix the “Http/1.1 Service Unavailable” error in Firefox browser. A lot of users have faced this error message when trying to open specific websites or visiting the Unified Gateway logon page or using services from Citrix, Netscaler, Apache, etc.\. Now, there can be different reasons as to why this error is triggered. Let us try and understand the reasons that cause this error.
TECHNOLOGY
thenerdstash.com

Battlefield 2042: How to Fix Error Code 15-7A

Battlefield 2042 launched with a rocky start. Fanbase complaints about the new Specialist system, lack of voice chat at launch, and connection errors galore. One of the most often encountered connection issues is the 15-7A error code, making players unable to get into any Battlefield 2042 matches. Here are 10 methods that will hopefully help you fix Battlefield 2042‘s 15-7A error code.
VIDEO GAMES

