KBS' 'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists. On this week's episode, IVE made their debut with "ELEVEN", lilli lilli debuted with "BARCODE", Kang Seung Yeon debuted with "Beep Beep", EVERGLOW came back with "Pirate", ONF made a comeback with "Goosebumps", T1419 came back with "Red Light, Green Light", Cignature returned with "Boyfriend", W.A.O came back with "Dizzy", NADA returned with "Bulletproof", Ahn Ye Eun came back with "The Word", Jo Jung Min made a comeback with "Please Stay with Me for a Long Time", Park Koon returned with "Do Not U Turn", and Ahn Sung Joon came back with "No.1 KOREA".

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO