A Haitian man darts up the stairs of a store in Santa Domingo, trying to evade immigration agents who ultimately catch up with him. "Please, no... I came here to work! My wife is pregnant!" he exclaims tearfully as he is handcuffed. The man is loaded onto a yellow bus with nearly a hundred other undocumented migrants, most of them from neighboring Haiti, the Western Hemisphere's poorest country, as part of a routine raid in the capital of the Dominican Republic. So far this year, 31,712 Haitians have been deported from the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti, a 34-percent increase from 2020, according to official data. The numbers reflect the government's toughened stance on Haitian migrants fleeing violence and poverty at home.

IMMIGRATION ・ 9 HOURS AGO