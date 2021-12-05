ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fact or Fiction: Xavier McKinney to Pro Bowl

baltimorenews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Giants.com crew is presented with four statements and must decide whether they are Fact or Fiction. Xavier McKinney will make the Pro Bowl. John Schmeelk: Fact - When it comes to safety play, Pro Bowl voters like to look at interceptions, and right now McKinney's five interceptions is tops among...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants vs. Eagles Player of the Game: Xavier McKinney

On a day where the New York Giants retired Michael Strahan’s jersey, he would have been fired up over their defensive performance on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. The Giants held on to knock off the Philadelphia Eagles, 13-7. The defense got after quarterback Jalen Hurts and made him turn the ball over three times — one of those going to second-year safety Xavier McKinney.
NFL
giants.com

Fact or Fiction: Future of the Giants' offense

The Giants.com crew is presented with four statements and must decide whether they are Fact or Fiction. The Philadelphia Eagles are an underrated team. John Schmeelk: Fact - They are considering how well they have played in recent weeks, winning two straight and three out of four behind the most dominant rushing attack in football. They are now only two games in the loss column behind the first-place Cowboys, and given their schedule the rest of the season it would be hard to argue the Eagles are not in good position to grab one of the three wild -card spots in the conference.
NFL
Quotes: Coach Joe Judge, QB Mike Glennon, S Xavier McKinney, QB Jake Fromm

Opening Statement:Typical Friday for us, we'll progress on all phases. We're going through everything for the game, get some guys moving. Got a number of injured guys that will move around with the trainers today and kind of see where they're going to progress as far as going into practice. The number one question I'm sure you guys will have is about (Quarterback) Daniel's (Jones) status. Look, at this point, he has not been cleared for contact. So, we're going to go ahead and hold him out of this game. At this point, we don't feel 100 percent comfortable with him until the medical team clears him fully. As of right now, we'll rule him out. We'll evaluate him for the future, including as soon as next week, with the doctors. We don't have any answers on the immediate future yet. His status for this week will be he'll be out.
NFL
Newsday

Giants' Xavier McKinney emerging as one of NFL's top safeties

Julian Love said earlier this season he would dye half of his hair blond to match Xavier McKinney’s black-and-white cookie ‘do if his teammate made the Pro Bowl. At the time it seemed like a safe statement to make. He probably should start thinking about making a barber appointment now,...
NFL
giants.com

Giants Now: Xavier McKinney shines in divisional win

Xavier McKinney shines in divisional win; PFF takeaways from Week 12. The Giants put up a strong defensive effort in their Week 12 win over the Eagles. After averaging 34.5 points over their last four games, Philadelphia was held to just seven points by the Big Blue defense on Sunday.
NFL
giants.com

Inside the Numbers: Xavier McKinney leads defensive surge

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Last Friday, four days after the Giants gave up 402 and 30 points in a loss at Tampa Bay, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham held his weekly question and answer session with reporters. "Obviously, last week we didn't do a good enough job," Graham said. "So, hopefully,...
NFL
elitesportsny.com

Giants confident with ‘playmaker’ Xavier McKinney on the field

Second-year safety Xavier McKinney has stepped up for the Giants in recent weeks. The Giants may have found a gem in the 2020 draft’s second round after all. After a rookie campaign in which he showed some flashes but mainly dealt with an injury, Big Blue safety Xavier McKinney is truly coming into his own this year and has become somewhat of a ballhawk. The second-year player out of Alabama picked off his fifth pass of the season on Sunday and played a crucial role in the team’s 13-7 win over Philly.
NFL
New York Post

Xavier McKinney turning into Giants’ defensive cornerstone

Xavier McKinney tracked Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ eyes, took the shortest route to the ball and leapt for the catch like a center fielder backed against the fence. It was a great example of the type of reads turning McKinney into a star, though not quite as impressive as the anticipation fellow Giants safety Julian Love showed 40 yards away from the play, when he started confidently pointing to signal an interception before McKinney even got his hands on the ball.
NFL
247Sports

New York Giants' Xavier McKinney excited to face Tua Tagovailoa

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney will face former Alabama teammates Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle this week in Miami. Despite the bonds between those players, McKinney will not treat them like friends on Sunday. During his media availability before the Giants’ matchup against the Dolphins, McKinney was asked what...
NFL
giants.com

Players to Watch: Xavier McKinney vs. Justin Herbert

Here are five players to watch when the Giants (4-8) take on the Chargers (7-5) this Sunday in Los Angeles:. The Chargers racked up 11 quarterback hits, including six sacks, in last week's 41-22 victory over the Bengals - and they did so without Joe Bosa for much of the game. The three-time Pro Bowl defensive end left due to a head injury and did not return despite being cleared. He did not appear on the Chargers' injury report this week.
NFL
giants.com

Fact or Fiction: Keys & predictions for Week 14

Saquon Barkley will have at least 100 yards from scrimmage vs. Los Angeles. John Schmeelk: Fact - If the Giants are ever going to get their running game going, it'll be this week against the Chargers, who give up more rushing yards per game than every team in the league other than the Houston Texans. The Giants need to prove they are capable of taking advantage of that weakness, especially since the Chargers have held opponents to under 105 yards rushing in three of their last four games. Regardless of the Giants' ability to run the ball, however, Barkley will likely be a huge target in the pass games on checkdowns or if they can get him lined up in 1-on-1 matchups against linebackers.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Lose QB Ahead Of New England Game

The Buffalo Bills Quarterback room will have one open seat this year as they prepare for their Monday Night matchup against the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the Bill announced that backup quarterback Jack Fromm was signed by the New York Giants from the Bills practice squad. Fromm was a...
NFL

