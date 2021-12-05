Rafael Benitez 'is looking at offloading Jordan Pickford for £30m with Tottenham interested in the Everton and England goalkeeper' as the Toffees aim to raise funds ahead of a pivotal January transfer window

Read full article on original website
Erik ten Hag defends Man United's £86m winger Antony after Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand led a chorus of criticism after the Brazilian struggled in loss at Arsenal... but Dutch coach admits he 'must be more direct'
Erik ten Hag has defended Manchester United's £86million winger Antony amid a storm of criticism. Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand were among the pundits asking whether the Brazilian is contributing enough after United's 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday. Ten Hag was desperate to sign Antony from his former...
Crystal Palace in talks to sign 20-year-old midfielder Naouirou Ahamada from German side Stuttgart, with manager Patrick Vieira impressed with his performances in the Bundesliga this season
Crystal Palace are in talks to sign midfielder Naouirou Ahamada from Stuttgart. The 20-year-old is an energetic, holding player who joined Stuttgart from Juventus. The position has been identified as a key area to bolster by manager Patrick Vieira.
Kylian Mbappe 'will urge PSG to sign his friend Bernardo Silva this summer' as the France star seeks a reunion with his former Monaco team-mate... and unsettled Portugal forward still looking for a route out at Man City
Newly-minted PSG vice-captain Kylian Mbappe 'wants PSG to make a fresh move' for his former Monaco team-mate and current Manchester City star, Bernardo Silva. The diminutive Portuguese has once again been a pivotal cog in the City wheel, but could be available this summer, with Silva still wanting 'to move closer to his homeland.'
Man City make approach for FC Midtjylland defender Ousmane Diomande, who has impressed on loan in Portugal this season... with Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon also monitoring the promising teenager
Manchester City have made an enquiry about FC Midtjylland defender Ousmane Diomande. The 19-year-old centre-back has impressed on loan at Portuguese side CD Mafra, and his performances have caught the eye of the Premier League champions. Diomande has also attracted interest from Premier League leaders Arsenal and Portuguese giants Sporting...
'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark
Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
New West Ham signing Danny Ings is ruled OUT for several weeks after suffering a knee injury in his 20-minute cameo debut against Everton... with the £12m striker joining Gianluca Scamacca on the sidelines
West Ham are facing a frustrating spell without Danny Ings, after the January signing suffered a minor knee injury during his debut on Saturday. Manager David Moyes pushed for the £12million purchase after growing frustrated by his team's lack of goals but will not be able to call upon Ings for the next few weeks, Hammers sources have confirmed.
Bruno Guimaraes hails Nick Pope as the 'best goalkeeper in the WORLD' after his 10th successive clean sheet helps Newcastle take a big step towards the Carabao Cup final
Bruno Guimaraes hailed Nick Pope as the world's best goalkeeper after he kept a 10th successive clean sheet. England goalkeeper Pope continued his remarkable form with two brilliant saves to deny Che Adams before Joelinton struck at St Mary's to give Newcastle the first-leg advantage against Southampton. Midfielder Guimaraes said:...
'I thought it was a goal': Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admits he was 'very pleased to see VAR intervene' and disallow Southampton equaliser in Carabao Cup win and hails 'outstanding' Nick Pope after yet another clean sheet
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admitted he was 'very pleased to see VAR intervene' and disallow a Southampton goal in their Carabao Cup victory on Tuesday night. Joelinton fired Newcastle a step closer to Wembley with the winner in an action-packed semi-final first leg success at St Mary's. The Brazilian, who...
Newcastle begin formal talks with Everton over signing Anthony Gordon with hope an agreement can be reached, but the Toffees are asking £60m for forward who remains a Chelsea target
Newcastle are now in formal talks with Everton over a deal for winger Anthony Gordon but are also speaking to several European clubs over attacking options from the continent. Would-be suitors for the 21-year-old have been given encouragement that there is a deal to be done this month, and Chelsea retain a longstanding interest.
Manchester City confirm the signing of Argentina midfielder Máximo Perrone from Vélez Sarsfield... as youngster signs five-and-a-half-year contract at the Etihad
Manchester City, Vélez Sarsfield, South American Under 20 Football Championship, Máximo Perrone, Javier Mascherano, Gabriel Perrone, Argentina. Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Argentine midfielder Máximo Perrone from Vélez Sarsfield. The club confirmed the midfielder will join the Premier League champions after competing in the...
Southampton recall defender Jan Bednarek from his loan spell at Aston Villa to provide 'experience' at the back as they bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League
Southampton have recalled defender Jan Bednarek from his loan at Aston Villa, as they look to bolster their chances of Premier League survival. The 26-year-old move to Villa Park in the summer on a season-long loan deal, but has made just four appearances for Villa. The Poland international has only...
Thiago Silva 'is set to sign a new one-year deal at Chelsea' taking the Brazilian beyond his 39th birthday - with Graham Potter 'determined not to lose his leadership and experience'
Thiago Silva's spell at Chelsea is set to be extended with the veteran centre back close to signing a new contract. As detailed by Sportsmail on Monday, the Blues are going to offer the 38-year-old a new deal beyond this season. And according to the Mirror, the Brazilian will sign...
Newcastle open to selling Allan Saint-Maximin if they can fight off Chelsea and finalise a deal for Everton's Anthony Gordon, with a number of Premier League clubs pursuing the French star
Anthony Gordon, Allan Saint-Maximin, Premier League, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Chelsea FC. Newcastle will consider offers for Allan Saint-Maximin should they finalise a deal for Everton's Anthony Gordon. A number of Premier League clubs have already made enquiries for the Frenchman while he was also proposed in talks for...
Borussia Dortmund 'will offer £130m-rated Jude Bellingham a SPECTACULAR deal amid Liverpool, Man City and Real Madrid interest - and could make him the highest-paid star in the club's history if he stays'
Borussia Dortmund are making a 'spectacular plan' to offer Jude Bellingham a 'historic' deal in a final attempt to persuade him to stay, according to reports in Germany. The English superstar, 19, is one of the best up-and-coming players in world football, with European giants like Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid interested in signing him.
Sporting Lisbon enquire about signing out of favour Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey on loan until the end of the season... with right-back Pedro Porro closing in on a move to Tottenham
Sporting Lisbon have made an enquiry about signing Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey on loan until the end of the season. The Portuguese giants look to be searching for immediate backup as right-back Pedro Porro closes in on a move to Tottenham. Spurs were trying to wrap up a deal with...
New woe for Everton as Tottenham bid to hijack move for Arnaut Danjuma, with Villarreal star heading to London for talks - AFTER he agreed a loan deal with the Toffees and passed a medical but DIDN'T sign the documents
Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Vila-real. The turmoil around Everton continues to grow with the Toffees set to miss out on transfer target Arnaut Danjuma to Tottenham. The Merseysiders looked in pole position to secure a loan deal for the Villarreal forward after agreeing terms...
Liverpool are keen to reward Stefan Bajcetic with an improved deal after his impressive displays against Wolves and Chelsea - with Jurgen Klopp viewing the teenager as a big part of the club's future
Liverpool will look to reward Stefan Bajcetic's progress with an improved and extended deal. Jurgen Klopp admires the 18-year-old and sees him as a big part of the club's future. The Reds have endured a poor run of form since returning to Premier League action in December, picking up just...
AC Milan have 'already begun negotiations' for Chelsea's out-of-favour Christian Pulisic with the Italian giants also 'interested in Ruben Loftus-Cheek'... after Blues' £184m January splurge
Christian Pulisic looks to be closing in on his next destination, with Milan a potential destination after Chelsea's January transfer window splurge pushed him further down the pecking order. As a result, the Serie A champions, AC Milan, have set the wheels in motion in an attempt to secure his...
Cedric Soares will sign for Fulham on loan this week with the club covering ALL of his £100k-a-week Arsenal wages... as Marco Silva gets his wish of reuniting with defender he coached at Sporting Lisbon
Defender Cedric Soares is heading from Arsenal to Fulham on loan, with the deal expected to be completed by the end of the week. The Portuguese full-back will move to the club for six months, while Fulham will not have an option/obligation to buy the player from the Gunners. The...
Forgotten Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe makes his long-awaited return to first-team training after missing six months with a back problem... with his last appearance coming while on loan at Napoli 376 days ago
Manchester United centre-back Axel Tuanzebe has returned to first-team training after being out since July with a back injury. Tuanzebe came back to the club in the summer after loan spells with Aston Villa and Napoli last season, but hasn't played a game in over a year. His last appearance...
