It’s been an interesting end to the month for the Vancouver Canucks, but what about their friends down in the AHL?. After splitting their back-to-back contests against the San Jose Barracuda back in mid-November, the Abbotsford Canucks travelled to Arizona to take on the Tuscon Roadrunners. This marked the first game in just under two weeks for the AHL affiliate, who ended up postponing their two contests against the Bakersfield Condors on November 19th and 21st due to the devastating floods in British Columbia.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO