Contra Costa got 80 complaints against restaurants that allegedly broke COVID vaccine check mandate but didn’t fine any

By Shomik Mukherjee
Silicon Valley
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite receiving 80 complaints last month that restaurants weren’t checking indoor diners for proof that they’re vaccinated against COVID-19, Contra Costa County didn’t fine or even officially warn the eateries that were breaking its rules, health officials have acknowledged. Instead of meting out punishment, Contra Costa Health Services told...

Wendy Harrison
5d ago

We are not frequenting restaurants in Contra Costa County because asking for vaccination cards is an invasion of medical privacy. Instead we travel 10 miles to another county for dining out. Question: should we ask gay men to see their HIV negative results?? And there's the hypocrisy.

Randy
5d ago

California is loaded up to the gunwales , with ‘ sheeple ‘ , who’ll close as many small businesses as possible to ensure compliance with an unenforceable , ludicrous and dangerous mandate..

martin king
5d ago

The 80 complaints are the true Karen Nazis. These people will fall in line for authoritarian. Danger ⚠️

#Covid#Restaurants#Vaccinations#Gyms#Food Drink#Public Health#Contra Costa County
