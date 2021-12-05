ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hear Elton John and Ed Sheeran’s Holiday Song ‘Merry Christmas’

By Ryan Reed
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Elton John has teamed with Ed Sheeran for a new holiday song simply titled “Merry Christmas.”. “Filled up with so much love / All our family and friends are together where we all belong,” they sing over a wintry, sleigh bell-heavy arrangement. “Merry Christmas, everyone.”. You can watch a...

