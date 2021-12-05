ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

South African researchers reveal new information about Omicron variant

By Black Information Network
New Pittsburgh Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Omicron variant is three times more likely than previous variants to cause reinfection, researchers in South Africa found. A preliminary study published Thursday (December 2) found that Omicron has the “substantial ability to evade immunity from prior infection.”. Researchers analyzed 2.8 million positive coronavirus samples in South Africa...

newpittsburghcourier.com

