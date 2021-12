While visiting new places, it is always good to know what your options are. Beyond the standard fare of landmarks and museums, whenever you hear about a destination you plan on visiting, most likely, they will tell you about some museums that are worth seeing. Whether the attraction is full of art, culture, or simply artefacts from different periods, they are always worth visiting. The following are the top reasons why you should visit museums while travelling.

MUSEUMS ・ 8 DAYS AGO