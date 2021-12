Hello to all our readers including Traders, Investors, Analysts, and others!!!!. This week’s Stock Market is Down. Stock Market were little changed in early morning trading Friday ahead of the November jobs report, as the market neared the end of a wild week fueled by Covid omicron variant developments. Premarket has now sold more than $10 billion in Tesla Inc. stock, extending the billionaire’s share-selling spree in the electric-vehicle maker into a second month. Other than this Alphabet Inc.’s Bill Gates announced a delay in its required return-to-office plans, which were set to begin on Jan. 10 at the earliest for U.S. offices.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO