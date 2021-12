West Ham produced a thrilling late comeback, twice coming from behind to stun leaders Chelsea 3-2 and leave the door wide open to their Premier League title rivals. League leaders Chelsea travelled to the London Stadium knowing victory would extend their lead at the summit to four points before Manchester City and Liverpool even had the chance to kick a ball this weekend, but found a West Ham team who simply refused to be beaten.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO