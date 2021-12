WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Homeowners are reacting to the next phase of an 18-month project to widen Taft Boulevard. It’s set to start next week. A set of homes nestled at the very end of Taft and right before you get on Kemp have already been dealing with the removal of the existing road to make way for that new one, which has some homeowners worried about how easily they will be able to get to and from their homes.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO