Everything You Need for NFL Week 13

By Heath Capps
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the week of the running back, gamers. At least, that’s what it’s shaping up...

www.faketeams.com

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
Ben Roethlisberger has stern words for Mike Tomlin and Chase Claypool

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was clearly frustrated by another close defeat that could’ve been easily avoided. The Steelers were down 29-0 in the first half to the Minnesota Vikings, before the offense woke up and scored a quick 20 straight points. Despite an awful defensive effort, Pittsburgh was back in the game, and even had a chance to tie on the final drive of the contest.
John Clayton Predicts Who Russell Wilson Will Play For

John Clayton has been covering the NFL for a long, long time. So when he was asked about Russell Wilson’s future and where he could end up next season, the Seattle radio host was adamant. Clayton appeared on the 93.7 The Fan with Andrew Filliponi, and quickly shot down...
Aidan Hutchinson Names 2 Teams He’d ‘Love’ To Play For

Amid an incredible season at Michigan, pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson is seeing his draft stock skyrocket. There’s a strong chance he hears his name called extremely early in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he’s ready to go to two teams who might be picking him. In a recent...
The Packers Signed A New Quarterback On Tuesday

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed backup quarterback Jordan Love on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. With his status for Week 14 up in the air, the front office has made a pair of moves this Tuesday afternoon. The Packers have officially elevated Kurk Benkert to their active roster. They’ve also...
NFL World Crushed Steelers WR Chase Claypool For What He Did Last Night

Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool made himself look bad on multiple occasions during Thursday’s contest against the Vikings. He got benched in the first half after a silly unnecessary roughness penalty but that message didn’t seem to get to him. During the last drive of the game, Claypool caught a pass for a first down, and for some reason did a flex when the team had no timeouts and there were less than 40 seconds left.
Cowboys Wide Receiver Has Been Placed On Injured Reserve

The Dallas Cowboys just can’t seem to catch a break at the wide receiver position this season. The Cowboys placed wideout Noah Brown on the injured reserve on Thursday. The fourth-year wideout is dealing with a groin injury and will have to miss at least the next three games.
Kurt Warner Wants To See Patriots-Buccaneers Super Bowl: ‘It’s Not Just A Pipe Dream’

BOSTON (CBS) — Kurt Warner knows a thing or two about stories fit for Hollywood. His own life story is headed to the big screen on Christmas Day, after all. And the Hall of Fame quarterback has another dream scenario in mind for this year’s Super Bowl, one that felt like a million-to-one shot in October but one that now has a real chance of actually happening: A New England Patriots-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl. Warner was asked to make his Super Bowl prediction on the podcast Pardon My Take. Though his head (and part of his heart) believes the Arizona Cardinals...
Details on stunning death of Demaryius Thomas, plus NFL Week 14 picks and recapping the Vikings' wild win

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Let me start things off here by saying that if we learned one thing from Thursday night's game, it's that you should never turn off a Vikings game until it's actually over and although I think we actually learned that earlier this year, it's definitely a rule that we all need to now live by. At one point in last night's game, the Vikings led 29-0 and if any other team was playing, I would have gone to bed, but if there's any team in the NFL capable of blowing a 29-0 lead, it's definitely the Vikings and it almost happened.
How to watch Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings: Everything you need to know heading into Week 13

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (0-10-1) are back at Ford Field after their brief Thanksgiving break, looking for that first win of the season while also getting the chance to snap an eight-game losing streak to the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) in Week 13. Here’s everything you need to know about the game from how to watch or listen, not to mention a recap of the week of news heading into the game:
NFL DFS: Best Stacks for DraftKings Week 13 Main Slate

It looks like yet another week where Tom Brady and the aerial weapons on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to be popular in NFL DFS. However, if you were someone that gained leverage on the people that were overweight on Brady and the pass-catching weapons of the Buccaneers in Week 12 by playing Leonard Fournette, you were probably in the green this past Sunday.
2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight Ends for Week 13

If you’re late to the party, be sure to check out all our fantasy football content for Week 13. I’m trying something different today. What follows is more of a “newsy” and tiered-based approach to ranking tight ends. We’ll see how it goes... 1 Travis Kelce vs DEN. 2 George...
