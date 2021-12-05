USF Bulls: A Look Back at the 2021 Season

The USF Bulls came into the last game of their 2021 season. Last week they got beat up badly by the Tulane Green Wave. This season has been full of games that the Bulls should have won. As we all know it’s rivalry week in college football. We saw the likes of Auburn vs Alabama and Michigan vs Ohio State this weekend. USF headed to Orlando to play the UCF Knights. Many of us hope that they would have a better game against the Knights than the Green Wave. If the Bulls could win, it would give them three wins on the year and in some people’s eyes a good way to end the season. UCF is already bowl eligible and the Bulls are far from it. The improvements that we have all witnessed from the NC State game until now have been a great thing to see.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO