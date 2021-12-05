UMass Lowell Steals One on the Road at Merrimack 61-57

The Massachusetts hockey team jumped out to an early lead and used its momentum to outlast Lowell on Saturday, skating away with a 3-2 victory at the Mullins Center. No. 14 UMass (8-4-2, 6-2-2 Hockey East) didn’t have many scoring chances throughout the game, but the few it did have were quality, and the Minutemen executed them to perfection. In the second period Scott Morrow put on an offensive clinic in a single possession, deking multiple defenders on his way to the net, but his first shot was off the mark. The freshman didn’t give up on the play, collecting the puck again and weaving his way through more No. 15 River Hawk (8-3-3, 6-2-1 HEA) defenders, faking out Welsch and burying his second chance opportunity.

LOWELL, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO