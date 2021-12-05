ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UMass Lowell Steals One on the Road at Merrimack 61-57

By John Doucette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s good to see two schools separated by a mere thirty minutes get together to play a basketball game. UMass Lowell (6-3) and Merrimack (4-5) have only done this once before, but hopefully, this is the start of a yearly thing between the two programs. It would be very good for...

