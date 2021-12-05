ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Learn how to develop Android apps with 3 in-depth courses for $13

bleepingcomputer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many years, Android apps had to be made with Java. But then Google has a great idea: make Kotlin the perferred language of Android development. This multi-purpose language is efficient, easy to read, and completely inter-operable with Java. The Android App Development Course with Kotlin Bootcamp Bundle shows...

www.bleepingcomputer.com

cnx-software.com

Octo4a app installs OctoPrint server on Android smartphones

Octoprint is a popular open-source 3D printer controller software that runs on Raspberry Pi boards, Orange Pi Lite SBC, Amlogic TV boxes, and other devices. But considering many people may already an older, perfectly working smartphones at home, FeelFree (Filip) decided to create the Octo4a project that install an Octoprint server on Android smartphones.
Codecademy

How Much is an App Developer’s Salary?

With the world embracing technology more and more every day, both personally and commercially, the software development industry is expected to grow exponentially. Recent surveys show that there will be close to 30 million Software Developers globally by 2024. This is partially contributed to advancements in technologies, frameworks, and development methods. For example, the AI market is expected to grow into an almost $200 billion industry by 2025, and the global market for edge computing should reach almost $7 billion by 2022.
Android Headlines

Top 10 Best Journal Android Apps – 2021

Keeping a diary / journal is a great way of keeping memories, first and foremost, and for some people, it’s a way to relax, and get what’s on their mind to paper. Well, if you’re not a fan of keeping a physical journal, you’ll be glad to know that there are a ton of apps available for Android that allow you to do the same thing. In this article, we’ll list our 10 favorite journal apps for Android, these are some of the best ones you’ll find in the Google Play Store.
vmware.com

VMware IT Academy Webinar: New Modern Apps Course

Show your commitment to teaching innovative technology. We invite you to register to this webinar that will show you how our new course makes modern apps look easy. Monday, December 6, 2021 OR Wednesday, December 15, 2021*. Pick a Time:. 11.00 AM IST | 1:30 PM SGT | 6:30 AM...
knowtechie.com

Want to build your own Android app? This $4 course will teach you

Ever download an Android app and think to yourself: “Man, this app is crap. I could totally build something better than this.” Well, now you can. This 23-hour course collection teaches you how to build your own Android apps right at home. Regularly $600, for Cyber Week, you can get it for less than $4, so now is the perfect time to start developing apps.
bleepingcomputer.com

Windows 11 gets default browser switch after negative feedback

Microsoft has reversed a Windows 11 design change that made it highly annoying to change the default browser used by the operating system. Previously, web browsers could configure themselves as the default browser by modifying the Windows Registry. However, after adware and other unwanted programs began hijacking default program settings without permission, Microsoft added restrictions in Windows 10 that required users to specifically choose their default programs.
bleepingcomputer.com

This CompTIA cybersecurity training is only $9 in a Cyber Week deal

Given the value of data, most top companies are now looking to hire IT professionals with solid cybersecurity credentials. One way to demonstrate your skills is by passing CompTIA exams. As an added bonus, those taking these tests can unlock a higher salary. The 2022 Premium CompTIA CyberSecurity & Security+...
bleepingcomputer.com

Microsoft offers 50% subscription discounts to Office pirates

Microsoft is offering discounts of up to 50% on Microsoft 365 subscriptions to those using pirated versions of Microsoft Office willing to switch to a genuine version. This promotional offer is sent to Office users if Microsoft detects the version installed is non-genuine, and it shows as an alert under the top menu as first reported by Ghacks.
towardsdatascience.com

How to Develop Interpretable Time Series Forecasts with Deep Learning

A concise and thorough summary of NeuralProphet. Time series forecasting sucks. It’s cumbersome and requires both subject matter and technical expertise. That is, until now. In 2020, researchers at Standford and Facebook retooled the Prophet algorithm to include a deep learning component. The main selling point is that accuracy improvements were between 55–92%. The deep learning portion of the model is built on top of PyTorch, so they’re easily extendable. Run time on average increased by about 4x, but time series forecasts are rarely in real time, so run time isn’t a major issue.
bleepingcomputer.com

Microsoft shares fix for broken Outlook search in Windows 11

Microsoft has shared a solution for Outlook users who have been experiencing search issues after upgrading to Windows 11. These problems started showing up around June when the first official and unofficial Windows 11 preview builds surfaced. As those affected said, Outlook stopped showing results [1, 2] when searching for...
bleepingcomputer.com

This ethical hacking bundle offers 161 hours of learning for just $39

When you know how to crack passwords and take down networks, it becomes much easier to prevent other people from doing the same thing. This is why ethical hackers are always in demand. Certified professionals can earn six figures, and picking up these skills helps you defend your own data.
bleepingcomputer.com

New Windows 11 Voice Access lets you control the OS with your voice

Windows 11 is getting a new "Voice Access" feature to control the operating system using your voice and a microphone. While Microsoft has already supported dictation via a microphone, the ability to use your voice to execute commands in Windows has been limited to specific applications. In the Windows 11...
autodesk.com

How app developers unlock BIM productivity

At Autodesk, we recognize every customer has unique needs, so we make our products flexible and customizable. Our software can be tailored to each customer through application programming interfaces (APIs) and plug-ins that work with both desktop and cloud solutions. We envision a future state in which Autodesk Forge, our cloud-based API platform, becomes the single environment where innovators come to design and create, no matter their industry or discipline. They’ll no longer think about the products they’re using—they’ll just solve problems. As we build out our vision for Forge, we continue to foster a community of third-party programmers who use APIs to develop solutions for our desktop products like Revit. This community is called the Autodesk Developer Network (ADN). Here are two stories of how our customers work with ADN members to automate processes, streamline workflows, and accelerate productivity in the building industry.
bleepingcomputer.com

Malicious KMSPico installers steal your cryptocurrency wallets

Threat actors are distributing altered KMSpico installers to infect Windows devices with malware that steals cryptocurrency wallets. This activity has been spotted by researchers at Red Canary, who warn that pirating software to save on licensing costs isn't worth the risk. KMSPico is a popular Microsoft Windows and Office product...
bleepingcomputer.com

Learn how to take charge of Microsoft products with 17 courses for $60

In most working environments, Microsoft products are everywhere. Every PC runs on Windows, every document is composed in Word, and data is often hosted on the cloud servers of Azure. In other words, any aspiring IT professional really needs to know Microsoft systems inside out. The Complete 2021 Microsoft 365,...
makeuseof.com

The 5 Best Noise-Canceling Apps for Android and iOS

Background noise in audio recordings can be annoying, whether you are recording from home or in a busy office. It can divert the attention of the listener, and the recording can lose its purpose. Besides, it will make you sound amateur. But there is a solution to these annoyances: noise...
