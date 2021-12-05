ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Predicting the Detroit Lions starting offense for Week 13 matchup vs. Vikings

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 5 days ago
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to win their first game of the 2021 season when they...

How to watch Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings: Everything you need to know heading into Week 13

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (0-10-1) are back at Ford Field after their brief Thanksgiving break, looking for that first win of the season while also getting the chance to snap an eight-game losing streak to the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) in Week 13. Here’s everything you need to know about the game from how to watch or listen, not to mention a recap of the week of news heading into the game:
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings betting guide for 12/05/21 game: Lions not favored once again

The winless Detroit Lions aren’t being given much of a chance by oddsmakers of getting in the win column when they host the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. The Lions enter the game as a seven-point underdog at home as every sportsbook we researched listed the Lions at -7. Although they haven’t won a game this season, the Lions have shown the ability to keep games close as they’re 7-4 against the spread on the year.
