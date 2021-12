Jenny Potter knew her destiny in the early 1990s, when she was at the local hockey rink in her hometown of Edina, Minnesota. "When I was at Braemar, the inside rink in Edina, there was a poster in there saying girl's hockey is going to be in the 1998 Olympics. And I was like, 'OK, I want to be in the Olympics. I want to play in that,'" the former forward said. "So that was what spurred me. I'm going to be there."

