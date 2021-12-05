ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

harsimartalks

By Submitted by harsimartalks
slashdot.org
 5 days ago

Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Lite 5G has started receiving the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition in India Today. Users are using Twitter...

slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
slashdot.org

The World's Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in Malaysia

This is a new low, even for Slashdot. TFS provides no useful summary of what the title is referring to, and then only a paywalled link. This is what Slashdot loves to refer to as "Crap journalism", FFS. Wow. Just... wow. Most useless editors ever right now I think.
ASIA
slashdot.org

Google Says Bug With Teams and Android Can Cause 911 Calls To Fail

JoeyRox writes: Last week, a Reddit user reported that they weren't able to call 911 using their Pixel 3 and later said they were working with Google support to figure out the issue. Yesterday, Google announced what was causing the issue in a reply to the post: an "unintended interaction between the Microsoft Teams app and the underlying Android operating system." In its comment, Google says that the bug happens when someone is using Android 10 or later and has Teams installed but isn't logged into the app. The company says that Microsoft will be releasing an update to Teams "soon" to prevent the issue and that there's an update to Android coming January 4th.
CELL PHONES
slashdot.org

Just a personal memento of my latest visit to Google Play

If I did feel it was an Ask Slashdot candidate, I guess it would be under some category of "How to make the Internet less evil?" Or I could expand the suggestion at the bottom, where it hit the character limit. However it's a suggestion that I've already thrown into the pot at Slashdot and never detected any interest (ior comprehension).
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#India Today#Spam#Turkey#Url#Mi 11 Lite 5g#V12#Rkotrxm
slashdot.org

Brazil Health Ministry Website Hit By Hackers, Vaccination Data Targeted

New submitter Unpopular Opinions writes: Brazil's health ministry reports that in the early hours of Friday it suffered an incident that temporarily compromised some of its systems, which are currently unavailable and/or being directed to other domains. The alleged hackers posted a message on the website saying that internal data had been copied and deleted. "Contact us if you want the data back," it said, including e-mail and Telegram contact info. Some of the systems affected by the hack included information about the national immunization program and another used to issue digital vaccination certificates. "The government put off for a week implementing new health requirements for travelers arriving in Brazil due to the attack," reports Reuters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

Elon Musk thinks you should die

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes death is critical to human progress. Death is "important," he said this week, because people rarely change their minds — "they just die." "If you live forever, we might become a very ossified society where new ideas cannot succeed," he said. When billionaire Elon...
ECONOMY
realcleardefense.com

How the U.S. Military Could Mobilize If Russia Invades Ukraine

U.S. paratroopers landing in the Baltics, Army cavalry and artillerymen convoying in from Germany and an armored brigade massing its forces. Those are some of the moves U.S. European Command could make to shore up NATO's eastern flank if Russia invades Ukraine, analysts say.
MILITARY
Popular Mechanics

If Russia Strikes Ukraine, Here's How the Pentagon Could Bring the Heat

U.S. intelligence officials now believe that Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine is a prelude to attack. While an attack is not certain, the stockpiling of forces would allow Moscow to stage a limited invasion of its rival. The Pentagon has a range of options to deal with...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
marthastewart.com

A Climber Who Found $168,700 Worth of Precious Jewels on Europe's Mont Blanc Will Get to Keep Half

When you go climbing it's expected you'll see some impressive things—babbling brooks, animals in their natural habitat, and scenic overlooks among them. But can you imagine stumbling upon $168,700 worth of jewels while you're out getting a little fresh air? That's the reality for a climber who found a trove of precious stones on Europe's Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in the Alps. CNN reports the climber found the emeralds and sapphires while climbing in France in 2013, but it was recently announced in a Facebook post from Chamonix-Mont-Blanc council that he's now been allowed to keep half of the stones.
WORLD
BGR.com

Dangerous Android scam drains your bank account with one phone call

Android device owners now have another scam to watch out for as a dangerous malware campaign spreads to new regions. Cybersecurity experts from Cleafy say that they have seen a spike in Android remote access trojan (RAT) infections over the past year. According to Cleafy, BRATA – a malware first discovered in Brazil – has made its way to Italy. Hackers are using the trojan to steal banking details from Android users and then drain their bank accounts.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy