This is not the type of year the Atlanta Falcons expected from Calvin Ridley, it is not even comparable to last season’s monster performance for numerous reasons. Ridley, even when on the football field, has struggled. He just has not been the same player that he was last season. Whether or not that is due to the reasons he is taking a break from football is beyond anyone’s knowledge, only Calvin knows that.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO