Chicago, IL

Multiple Juveniles Arrested During Large Gathering, Fights Near Millennium Park

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TzK3T_0dEfOhDS00

CHICAGO (CBS) – 21 juveniles were arrested after large crowds gathered near Millennium Park Saturday evening, according to police.

Around 9 p.m., the large crowd of young people showed up near Michigan and Washington. Police was on crowd control after a fight broke out in the large group.

During the gathering, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the arm after bumping into another teen – leading to a dispute to where the offender pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the arm. The boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition.

Earlier, a CTA bus driver , while inspecting his bus for damages, was pushed and punched by two people. The driver was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

Area Three detectives were investigating.

Comments / 235

Denise A. Beilfuss
5d ago

Our wonderful caring mayor who is pushing for mandates and masks should put her focus on the fact that safety no longer exists in Chicago. The superintendent of police is not effective in his job; both talk all bark and no bite.

Reply(20)
92
Floppy’s
5d ago

They never mentioned the race of these large groups of kids do we need to guess? Lightfoot get your people under control stop making excuses

Reply(18)
67
Bruce Melton
5d ago

It's a shame that regular people can't go to the city anymore because of the roaming gangs of animals running wild and shooting people!!!!! Great Job Lori Lighthead!!!!!

Reply(1)
41
 

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

