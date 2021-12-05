Multiple Juveniles Arrested During Large Gathering, Fights Near Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – 21 juveniles were arrested after large crowds gathered near Millennium Park Saturday evening, according to police.

Around 9 p.m., the large crowd of young people showed up near Michigan and Washington. Police was on crowd control after a fight broke out in the large group.

During the gathering, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the arm after bumping into another teen – leading to a dispute to where the offender pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the arm. The boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition.

Earlier, a CTA bus driver , while inspecting his bus for damages, was pushed and punched by two people. The driver was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

Area Three detectives were investigating.