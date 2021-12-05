ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets odds, picks and prediction

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets (3-8) Sunday in Week 13 at 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Eagles vs. Jets odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets. The Eagles have been hot...

Jets vs. Eagles score: Gardner Minshew delivers near-perfect performance as Philadelphia runs past New York

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Gardner Minshew delivered in his first start for the Philadelphia Eagles, orchestrating a flawless performance in a 33-18 victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday afternoon. Minshew, who finished 20 of 25 for 242 yards and two touchdowns (133.7 rating), led the Eagles to scores on their first seven offensive possessions against a Jets defense ranked amongst the worst in the NFL.
First look: New Orleans Saints at New York Jets odds and lines

The New Orleans Saints (5-7) head to East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday for a Week 14 game with the New York Jets (3-9). The kickoff at MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Saints vs. Jets odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.
First look: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals odds and lines

The Los Angeles Rams (8-4) face the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) in a huge NFC West matchup with playoff implications in Week 14. They face each other Monday night at 8:15 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium. Below, we look at the Rams vs. Cardinals odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.
Orlando Magic at Golden State Warriors odds, picks and predictions

The Orlando Magic (5-19) travel to Chase Center Monday to take on the Golden State Warriors (19-4). Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Magic vs. Warriors odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The Warriors, tied for the best...
What does NFL's expected $208M salary cap mean for Chiefs in 2022?

The NFL's salary cap is expected to take a big jump in 2022, and it should benefit the Kansas City Chiefs. Ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL season, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to a salary cap ceiling of $208.2 million. This was a decision made to help make up for the revenue shortfall from the 2020 NFL season caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. From 2020 to 2021, the NFL's salary cap fell by $15.7 million, primarily due to the lack of fans in stadiums due to the pandemic. The lowered number left teams scrambling to get their salary cap in order ahead of the 2021 NFL season. In prior years, the salary cap had been growing by roughly $10 million per season, and teams had planned their spending with that consistent growth in mind.
How to watch Mizzou football vs. Army in the Armed Forces Bowl game

The Tigers are going bowling. Missouri football faces Army in the Armed Forces Bowl game on Dec. 22, according to a report from Brett McMurphy of the Action Network. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. CT that day. Mizzou (6-6, 3-5 in the SEC) snuck into bowl eligibility after winning...
First look: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers odds and lines

The Chicago Bears (4-8) and Green Bay Packers (9-3) renew their longtime rivalry series with a Week 14 battle Sunday evening. The contest at Lambeau Field is slated to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Bears vs. Packers odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.
