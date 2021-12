On Chanukah, I was determined to be proactive and attend as many Chanukah events as I could – given that many were geared toward singles. The parties were so well done and there were a few guys that I was interested in. But everyone seemed to arrive in groups and then mostly stuck together. While there was some mingling, friends seemed to stay in their own circles. So, while I wanted to know more, nothing happened after the party ended. I had a nice time and met people, but that’s it. Where did I go wrong?

