Experimental Jazz Unleash Gobert, Seek Versatility (Film Study)

By Dan Clayton
saltcityhoops.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne interesting bit of context around the Utah Jazz’s performance so far is the noticeable effort to operate with a bit more defensive versatility. They are 15-7, with the league’s top offense by a mile and the second best overall net rating. Their garbage time-adjusted differential of +11.6 per 100 possessions...

1460 ESPN Yakima

Mitchell, Gobert Lift Jazz Over Blazers 129-107

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 16 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the Portland Trail Blazers 129-107. Jordan Clarkson added 22 points for Utah, which used quick passes and spacing to make 19 3-pointers and shot 53 percent from the field a game after making a season-high 20 3s. The Jazz matched their season high with 46 made field goals. Anfernee Simons scored a season-high 24 points and Jusuf Nurkic also had 24 as the Trail Blazers fell to 1-10 on the road this season.
numberfire.com

Dennis Schroder (ankle) on track for Celtics versus Jazz

Boston Celtics point guard Dennis Schroder (ankle) is expected to play on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz, per head coach Ime Udoka. Schroder sat out Sunday after injuring his ankle in the previous matchup. He will likely return to sixth man duties for Boston on Wednesday and cut into Josh Richardson's workload. Udoka said Robert Williams (illness) is also expected to play, which would give the Celtics a rare full roster in Utah.
FanSided

Nothing wrong with Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert in November

The Utah Jazz had a November to forget, but their big man certainly didn’t. According to the official Twitter account of the Utah Jazz, two-time All-Star Rudy Gobert is now the first known Jazzman to lead the league in rebounding through the first 21 games in a season. His career-high 14.5 rebounds per game are almost one more than the average of No. 2 on the list, Denver Nuggets center and reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.
kslsports.com

Jazz C Rudy Gobert Blocks Damian Lillard’s Layup

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz all-star Rudy Gobert blocked a layup attempt by former Weber State star Damian Lillard on Monday night. In the fourth quarter, Portland Trail Blazers all-star guard Damian Lillard was attacking the rim when he attempted a layup. He thought he passed Rudy Gobert in the paint when the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year blocked the layup off the backboard.
lockedonjazz.net

Rudy Gobert dominates, should Joe Ingles be in starting lineup and Utah Jazz blowout win

The Utah Jazz had their best performance of the NBA Season with a blowout win over the Portland Trailblazers. The Jazz took advantage of all the Trailblazers weaknesses breaking their defense time and time again. Rudy Gobert was a dominanting defensive force. Joe Ingles thrived in the starting lineup and the Jazz have looked revitalized the last two games. David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
midutahradio.com

Mitchell, Gobert lead Jazz over 76ers for 6th straight win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 21 rebounds and the Utah Jazz extended their winning streak to six games with a 118-96 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. Hassan Whiteside added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Utah. Joel...
Yardbarker

Jazz coach Quin Snyder responds to Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert shade

The man responsible for the way that Rudy Gobert is deployed defensively is responding to a recent criticism from an opposing team on the matter. Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder responded Thursday to the shade at Gobert from Minnesota Timberwolves players Patrick Beverley and Anthony Edwards. They questioned why Gobert did not exclusively guard Karl-Anthony Towns and threw other personal shots at the Jazz center.
NESN

How Loss To Jazz Showed Celtics Potential Of Their Versatility

With the way this season has been going, of course the Celtics’ best game yet came in a loss to the Utah Jazz. But there was a lot for Boston to feel good about in a 137-130 loss to one of the best overall teams in the NBA right now. For the first time all season, the offense really clicked and matched the effort on the other end, if not exceeded it.
Yardbarker

Timberwolves' Patrick Beverley throws shade at Jazz C Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert is the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year and has won the award three times, but Patrick Beverley was openly unimpressed with the Utah Jazz star on Wednesday night. Gobert vs. Karl Anthony-Towns was the biggest matchup to watch during Utah’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but...
kslsports.com

Mitchell Opens, Gobert Closes Jazz Win Over Cleveland

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz held on to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in a hard-fought afternoon game on Sunday. The Jazz beat Cleveland 109-108 in one of their best wins of the season, outlasting the feisty young Cavaliers roster who appeared poised for a playoff birth. Donovan Mitchell...
kslsports.com

Gobert, Jazz Dominate Embiid, 76ers

SALT LAKE CITY – One night after several members of the Minnesota Timberwolves questioned Rudy Gobert, the Utah Jazz center turned in a dominant 17 point, 21 rebound performance in a 118-96 clinic against the Philadelphia 76ers. After a tight first half, the Jazz pulled away from the tired...
Deseret News

Instant analysis: Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside’s contributions power Jazz to win over Joel Embiid and 76ers

PHILADELPHIA — The Utah Jazz beat the Philadelphia 76ers 118-96 on Thursday night, improving to 18-7 on the season with a sixth straight win. Here’s a list of basketball players on the Jazz roster that seemingly never fail to do amazing things from one night to the next: Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley. Nearly every single instant analysis article of the season is going to have something about one, if not all, of those players. If they’re not mentioned it’s probably only because I don’t want to sound like a broken record. But I can’t really get around the truth, and the truth is that Mitchell continues to improve every single game, Conley seems like he might be the player that defeats Father Time and Gobert just always seems to find a way to dominate a game. All were true on Thursday.
