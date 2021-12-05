Experimental Jazz Unleash Gobert, Seek Versatility (Film Study)

The Utah Jazz had their best performance of the NBA Season with a blowout win over the Portland Trailblazers. The Jazz took advantage of all the Trailblazers weaknesses breaking their defense time and time again. Rudy Gobert was a dominanting defensive force. Joe Ingles thrived in the starting lineup and the Jazz have looked revitalized the last two games. David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO