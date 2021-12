In Yellowstone‘s most recent “Behind The Story,” young actor Finn Little opened up about working on the ranch with star Forrie J. Smith. If there’s anyone to take you under their wing on the set of the show or off of it, Smith would be your man. The Lloyd actor is as real as they get since his character isn’t just for the television screen. Smith is a real cowboy who’s lived that lifestyle his entire life. The 62-year-old grew up ranching and on the rodeo circuit in Montana. He’s one of the many factors that bring authenticity to each episode of Yellowstone.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO