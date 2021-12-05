ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Multiple Juveniles Arrested During Large Gathering, Fights Near Millennium Park

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) – 21 juveniles were arrested after large crowds gathered near Millennium Park Saturday evening, according to police. Around 9 p.m., the large crowd of young...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

CTA Drivers To Protest For Better Protection From Police After Recent Attacks

CHICAGO (CBS) – The wife of another CTA operator who was injured in an attack in October joined other drivers today, calling for better protection from the police. “I just would not want anything like this to ever happen to anybody else. It affected my two boys, it affected my life, and I just want to say that there has to be a stand on protecting these bus drivers,” said Elsie Sessions while fighting back tears. Drivers plan to demonstrate Saturday at Michigan Avenue at noon.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC6.com

Three Juveniles Arrested at Large Scene Outside Providence Place

Providence, RI (WLNE) – Providence police said three juveniles were arrested in connection with a large scene outside Providence Place mall. On Saturday evening, viewers and ABC6 crews reporting seeing upwards of 20 police officers in front of the mall, along with ambulances. Police tell ABC6 that they arrested three...
PROVIDENCE, RI
KRDO News Channel 13

Juvenile arrested in connection with 2 shootings near south Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A juvenile is in custody and facing multiple charges for attempted murder after two separate shootings that happened within the last two weeks near south Colorado Springs. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigated the first shooting on Nov. 19, when a man was shot in the face and walked The post Juvenile arrested in connection with 2 shootings near south Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
City
Chicago, IL
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
New York Post

Off-duty Chicago cop allegedly killed woman who planned to leave him

An off-duty Chicago cop was arrested for fatally shooting the mother of his child — who planned to break up with him, relatives and police said. The officer — who was not identified because he had yet to be charged — was taken into custody early Thursday after Andris Wofford, 29, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the chin at a home in the city’s Northwest side, WFLD reported.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

A 12-year-old girl was shot near Millennium Park during Saturday’s large group incident, CPD says as event promoters hope for an encore

Chicago police learned on Monday evening that a 12-year-old girl was shot in Millennium Park during Saturday evening’s “large group” incident in the Loop. CPD learned of the shooting after the girl, initially hospitalized in Indiana, was transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital for treatment yesterday. A 15-year-old boy was also...
CHICAGO, IL
Shore News Network

Shots fired during nightclub parking lot fight in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, FL – A verbal altercation that spilled over into a nightclub parking lot ended with “warning shots” being fired and two arrested on separate gun charges. The Panama City Police Department responded to a nightclub in the 1600 block of W. 15th Street late Tuesday evening due to reports of gunfire. Patrol officers, detectives and members of the department’s Street Crimes Unit investigated and discovered multiple shell casings in the front parking lot of the business.
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennium Park#Juveniles#Cbs#Cta
Action News Jax

JSO: Juvenile shot during fight in Baymeadows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a juvenile was shot during an altercation with two other males in Baymeadows Thursday afternoon. JSO responded to the reported shooting in the 8200 block of Dix Ellis Trail around 1:30 p.m. According to police, a gun was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Juvenile Arrested For Alleged Involvement In Shots Fired Near Garland High School Last Friday

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A juvenile is in Garland Police custody for his alleged role in an incident involving gunfire that led to the lockdown of Garland High School last Friday, Dec. 3. Shortly after 9:00 a.m. on Friday, Garland Police responded to the 1200 block of West Avenue D regarding a disturbance involving a weapon. Officers learned from a witness that two groups of boys were involved in an altercation resulting in shots fired near the intersection of South 13th Street and West Avenue D. Due to the proximity of the school and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of students and faculty, the school was placed on lockdown. On Tuesday, Dec. 7, a 16-year-old boy suspected of being involved in the shooting was taken into custody. He is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. There have been no reports of injury or property damage from the incident. This investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information can contact Garland Detectives at 972-485-4840.
GARLAND, TX
CBS Chicago

Woman Shot In Shoulder While Standing Inside Lawndale Home

CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman shot through her window in Lawndale. Police said the 27-year-old woman was standing inside her home, in the 1900 block of South Homan Avenue, when someone fired shots from outside around 8 p.m. Shots came through the window and hit her in the shoulder. The woman was taken to a local hospital in good condition. No arrests have been made.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN TV

Mother of 12-year-old shot in Loop says she was unaware girl was downtown or shot until days later

CHICAGO — The mother of a 12-year-old shot in the Loop over the weekend says her daughter did not get permission to go downtown — but is grateful her child is still alive. At around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, Chicago police responded to the 0-100 block of North Michigan Avenue on the report of a shooting. After an investigation, police believe an unknown suspect fired a shot into a group of people.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CTA Bus Driver Beaten Near Millennium Park

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A CTA bus driver was beaten in the Loop near Millennium Park Saturday night, police said. The man, 49, was driving the bus in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue at about 9 p.m. when he heard a loud noise. He stopped the bus to inspect it and was approached by an unidentified male and female who began to push him, police said. The offenders then punched him several times before fleeing. He was bruised in the body and face and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in fair condition. Nobody is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy