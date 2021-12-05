Multiple Juveniles Arrested During Large Gathering, Fights Near Millennium Park

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A juvenile is in Garland Police custody for his alleged role in an incident involving gunfire that led to the lockdown of Garland High School last Friday, Dec. 3. Shortly after 9:00 a.m. on Friday, Garland Police responded to the 1200 block of West Avenue D regarding a disturbance involving a weapon. Officers learned from a witness that two groups of boys were involved in an altercation resulting in shots fired near the intersection of South 13th Street and West Avenue D. Due to the proximity of the school and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of students and faculty, the school was placed on lockdown. On Tuesday, Dec. 7, a 16-year-old boy suspected of being involved in the shooting was taken into custody. He is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. There have been no reports of injury or property damage from the incident. This investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information can contact Garland Detectives at 972-485-4840.

GARLAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO