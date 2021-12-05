ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ten Norwegian Cruise ship passengers are diagnosed with COVID-19 as they return to New Orleans after week-long to Central America: 3,200 fellow guests to be tested before de-boarding

By Tommy Taylor For Dailymail.Com, Associated Press
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

A Norwegian Cruise ship returning to New Orleans has detected ten cases of COVID-19 among its crews and guests.

The cruise ship Norwegian Breakaway, owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, had departed New Orleans on a weeklong cruise on November 28 and had stops in Belize, Honduras and Mexico, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The vessel, which held over 3,200 passengers, was set to reach New Orleans on Sunday morning.

Everyone on board will be tested for COVID-19 before leaving and will be provided with post-exposure and quarantine public health guidance by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People who test positive for COVID-19 will either travel to their homes or self-isolate according to CDC guidelines, the health agency said.

According to their statement, Norwegian 'has been adhering to appropriate quarantine and isolation protocols as new cases and exposures have been identified aboard this vessel.'

A Norwegian Cruise ship has detected ten cases of COVID-19 among its guests and crews
The vessel, which held over 3,200 passengers, departed for New Orleans for a week long cruise on November 28 with stops in Belize, Honduras and Mexico
Everyone on board was tested and briefed on COVID precautions. Those who test positive will either go home or self-isolate

'The health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we visit is our highest priority, and we will continue to take all appropriate actions to ensure their wellbeing and protect public health,' a spokesperson for NCL said in a statement to DailyMail.com.

'We have identified a handful of COVID-19 cases among guests and crew onboard Norwegian Breakaway, which is scheduled to disembark in New Orleans, LA on December 5.

'All of the identified cases onboard are asymptomatic. In addition to requiring that 100% of guests and crew are fully vaccinated, per the Company’s comprehensive health and safety protocols, we have implemented quarantine, isolation and contact tracing procedures for identified cases.

'We are testing all individuals on Norwegian Breakaway prior to disembarkation, as well as providing post-exposure and quarantine public health guidance by the CDC.

'Any guests who have tested positive for COVID-19 will travel by personal vehicle to their personal residence or self-isolate in accommodations provided by the Company according to CDC guidelines.

'We take this matter extremely seriously and will continue to work closely with the CDC, the office of Governor John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana Department of Health as well as the city and port of New Orleans.

'At this time, there have been no changes to scheduled future sailings on Norwegian Breakaway. We will provide additional updates to impacted guests as appropriate.'

Cruise ships were an early source of outbreaks last year at the start of the coronavirus pandemic as some ships were rejected at ports and passengers were forced into quarantine.

Some passengers died of COVID-19 at sea while others fell so ill they had to be carried out of the vessels on stretchers.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a no-sail order in March 2020, prompting a standstill that ended last June as cruise ships began to leave U.S. ports with new health and safety requirements.

According to Norwegian's website, the company requires all passengers and crew members to have been vaccinated against the virus at least two weeks prior to departure.

A No Sail Order was issued for ships in March 2020 due to the fears of spreading COVID-19.

The CDC issued a Framework for Conditional Sailing Order on October 30, 2022 which included creating laboratory testing sites for ship crew members, simulated voyages made to test the ship's operator's ability to handled COVID cases onboard, as well as operations to minimize the spread and transmission of the virus among passengers.

The order has continued to be extended and is currently set to remain in effect until January 15, 2022.

With COVID cases on the rise again, concerns over travel operations have been a major point of discussion, especially with the new Omicron variant.

The Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa and has now spread to different countries, including 16 states in the US.

It is not clear, however, if the Omicron variant is more transmissible than other forms of the virus or can be protected by current vaccines. It also remains unclear how the new variant will affect travel as well as other activities relating to large crowds.

Recently, a Minnesota man tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 after traveling to a New York City anime convention last month.

The man, who has not been identified, reportedly alerted health officials in his home state of the potential spread - which he says affected approximately 15 members of the 35-strong friend group.

It is unclear whether any of his friends contracted the Omicron variant - which is thought to be more transmissible than previous versions of the respiratory virus.

According to officials from the Minnesota Department of Health, the group gathered at the crowded convention at Manhattan's Jacob K. Javits Center in Midtown - which drew more than 53,000 people - sometime between November 19 and 21.

In the days following the event, the department says, roughly half of the group tested positive for the virus. Entry to the event required that participants be vaccinated, however, it is unclear if any in the group who got infected were under the age of 12.

The man, - who was one of the first to test positive for the Omicron strain in the US since it surfaced in southern Africa late last month - was fully vaccinated and had a booster shot.

Earlier in the week, the department revealed that the man first experienced 'mild symptoms' of the virus on November 22, the day after the convention ended.

The man then got tested two days later, officials say, and subsequently tested positive for the variant - the second person in the US to do so.

Members of the friend group hailed from an array of states across the country - prompting fears that the convention contributed - and may still be contributing - to the strain's spread across the nation.

On Saturday, those fears were somewhat confirmed when Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont reported the first case in his state, which was contracted by a man in his 60s who had a relative attend the anime convention.

Both the man and his relative were fully vaccinated and experiencing only mild symptoms, officials say.

Many of the Omicron cases surfacing in the states - and across the globe - look to be connected to people who had traveled to South Africa recently, including the first person in the US to have an identified case of the variant, a resident of San Francisco.

The Minnesota man told health officials from his home state that he had traveled to the country last month, prior to the convention.

A Minnesota man tested positive of COVID-19 after traveling to NYC for an anime convention 
The convention, called Anime NYC, saw more than 53,00 guests flock from all over the country to Manhattan's Javits Center

The arrival of Omicron comes as hospitals statewide continue to strain under a surge in coronavirus cases, most traced to the Delta variant, along with staffing shortages.

The new variant could also slow global economic recovery, just as the Delta strain did, International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday.

'Even before the arrival of this new variant, we were concerned that the recovery, while it continues, is losing somewhat momentum,' she said.

'A new variant that may spread very rapidly can dent confidence.'

Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy spoke with Fox News about his concerns over the rapid rate of the new variant but attempted to calm fears as he claimed there was no reason to panic.

'I do think it’s a reason for us to not necessarily panic but to be more vigilant and to recognize that the precautions that we have been talking about for the last year or so are all the more important now than ever,' Murthy told host Chris Wallace at Fox News.

'We do know that the measures that we take to protect ourselves from the spread of COVID — including wearing masks in indoor spaces, being in well-ventilated spaces – those work and will work against omicron,' he continued.

'We also know with vaccines, Chris, that even though we’re trying to figure out the exact level of protection our vaccines will give against omicron, in every case we have seen the vaccinated are better off, particularly more protected against hospitalization and death, than the unvaccinated.

'That’s why we're urging people to get vaccinated and boosted.'

Despite rising concerns, Murthy said that we are more prepared as compared to the beginning stages of the virus.

'I just want to make sure people understand this very clearly: We are not back in March 2020, despite the prospect of a new variant – omicron – on the horizon and despite the fact that we found cases here,' he said.

'We have more tools, we have more knowledge to protect ourselves.'

In an interview with CNN, Dr. Anthony Fauci told the the network that there 'does not look like there's a great deal of severity' in terms of the new variant.

He added, however, that more studies and research need to be done to draw further conclusions.

Fauci also praised South Africa for their efficiency during this time as the US travel ban still remains intact.

'We all feel very badly about the hardship that that might have put upon not only South Africa but the other African countries,' he added.

He said that he hopes the travel ban will be lifted in a 'reasonable period of time.'

Massachusetts had announced its first case Saturday, a day after New Jersey, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Missouri reported their first confirmed cases.

The variant also has been detected in Nebraska, Minnesota, California, Hawaii, Colorado and Utah.

The WHO warned it could take weeks to determine how infectious the variant is, whether it causes more severe illness and how effective treatments and vaccines are against it.

'We're going to get the answers that everybody out there needs,' WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said Friday.

The outbreak of Omicron in the province of Gauteng in South Africa, where it surfaced, has triggered the sharpest rise in hospitalizations of any previous wave.

Gauteng alone has seen over 1,000 hospital admissions in the past week, quadrupling the figure recorded just two weeks ago, while South Africa recorded a total of 1,802 hospitalizations in the past week to Friday - the latest day for which data is available.

The virus also appears to be more transmissible, with cases up from around 300 three weeks ago to nearly 7,000 on a seven-day rolling average.

Cases have soared by a massive 408 per cent in just one week while deaths rose from eight to 21 across the same time period, according to the latest figures.

The country's National Institute for Communicable Diseases recorded another 16,366 cases on Saturday, with the vast majority in epicenter Gauteng province - a 408 per cent increase from last weekend when just 3,220 new infections were registered across the previous 24 hours.

It is not known which variant the new cases recorded were.

The Omicron-stricken country recorded 21 deaths on Saturday, up 162 per cent from last week when 8 deaths were announced.

The latest figures bring the total number of cases in South Africa up to 3,020,569, while the number of deaths have increased to a total of 89,956.

South Africa is seeing a meteoric rise in its cases amid the rampant spread of the Omicron variant, which scientists say has already reached every province in the country.

Sharing Omicron figures from the Steve Biko/Tshwane District Hospital Complex, she tweeted: 'Most COVID-19 patients didn't know they had COVID when they got admitted (they were admitted for another condition).'

Public Health officials in Gauteng — where Johannesburg is based — say their R rate has surged to 3.5 from around one a month ago. It means every ten people infected with the virus are now spreading it to 35 others. In the UK, the R rate has never risen above 1.6.

While Omicron's infectiousness seems unquestionable, there is growing uncertainty about how well it can evade vaccines and how severe the illness it causes will be. A pre-print published in the country found the variant was at least two-and-a-half times better at re-infecting people than all other variants.

allears.net

Complete List of U.S. Travel Restrictions and Advisories Related to COVID-19 Omicron Strain

Both domestic and international travel policies have evolved a lot in the U.S. over the past year due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis. While the U.S. recently relaxed international travel restrictions, we’re starting to see some put back in place due to the emerging strain, known as B.1.1.529 or the “Omicron” variant. And, if you’ll be traveling anytime soon, we’re taking a look at all the current restrictions and advisories you’ll need to know about!
TRAVEL
International Business Times

Expert Says Omicron Variant May Be A 'Blessing': 'Get Out Of Pandemic Card'

A leading epidemiologist Thursday said the Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa last month, could be the key to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with an Australian morning show, Sunrise, Prof. Tony Blakely said the new variant could “displace” the highly infectious Delta variant. He noted that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta but is a less severe strain of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivek Murthy
Person
Kristalina Georgieva
allotsego.com

Omicron…New York in a State of Emergency

Yesterday morning we had not heard of SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.529. The New York Times did not mention it and The Economist had no information in their morning news feed. It was then one of many variants of the virus that causes COVID. Then the World Health Organization named it Omicron. WHO reserves Greek letter names for variants of particular concern. Omicron is one of them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mynews13.com

Family denied on board Carnival Cruise ship over negative COVID test

A Bay Area family who had planned on spending Thanksgiving holiday aboard a cruise ship had to find alternate plans when they were denied access on board. For Erica, Brett Gheesling and their two kids, a vacation in sunny Belize and surrounding countries is something they planned on for months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

Major COVID-19 outbreak on fully vaccinated Norwegian Cruise Line ship

The outbreak occurred despite Norwegian’s rules, which require all passengers and crew members to have been vaccinated against the virus at least two weeks prior to any trip. A Norwegian Cruise Line ship with over 3,000 passengers bound for New Orleans has reported a COVID-19 outbreak on board. Despite the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Cruise ship with COVID-positive passengers docks in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Norwegian Breakaway, a cruise ship that reported at least 10 passengers and crew members were infected with COVID-19, returned to port in New Orleans on Sunday morning (Dec. 5). The Louisiana Department of Health issued an alert about the Norwegian Cruise Line vessel on Saturday....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Best Life

The CDC Just Gave This Update on Vaccinated People Who Get Omicron

While Delta is still dominating, a new variant of COVID has caused panic across the globe. Omicron has been detected in at least 38 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), who labeled it a "variant of concern" in less than a week. This means that the new variant could be more transmissible than previous variants and evade existing vaccines, but virus experts have warned that they still need a few weeks to determine exactly what course the Omicron variant is going to take. Despite this, rising cases have allowed officials to get more anecdotal information on vaccinated people who are getting hit with this new iteration of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
arcamax.com

Cruise ships just returned to Key West after the COVID shutdown. Are more coming?

MIAMI — Two cruise ships arrived in Key West over the weekend, ending a 20-month absence during the COVID-19 pandemic that brought the industry to a halt. The Crystal Serenity docked Saturday morning at the privately owned Pier B at the Opal Key West Resort and Marina. The smaller Azamara Quest arrived at the nearby city-owned Mallory Pier.
KEY WEST, FL
CNN

17 Covid-19 cases identified on New Orleans-bound cruise ship

(CNN) — The Covid-19 positive case count among crew and passengers aboard the Norwegian Cruise Line ship Breakaway has risen to 17, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. The ship disembarked in New Orleans on Sunday and previously had detected 10 cases of Covid-19. All crew members and passengers...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

