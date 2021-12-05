Young motocross star, 19, and two others are killed in avalanche while skiing in Austria

Three people have died and two injured in an avalanche that hit while they were skiing in Austria, authorities have said.

The victims were part of a group of 11 skiers, eight of whom were hit by a 200 metre (655 foot) wide slab of snow as they ascended a slope during a tour on Saturday in the Tweng area, Salzburg.

The victims included 19-year-old junior motocross world and European champion Rene Hofer and two other men, one aged 24.

Rene Hofe, 19, a junior motocross world and European champion died in the avalanche

The two survivors were partly buried by the avalanche, but were able to free themselves, according to a statement from regional police.

Rescuers were able to locate two of the men with the help of search devices.

One had already died, while the other later died at a hospital in Klagenfurt.

The third victim was located four hours after the avalanche as he had not been wearing a search device.

The two injured skiers were taken to a nearby hospital.

Hofer was a motocross champion with great promise.

According to Red Bull's website: 'Hofer first sat on a bike as a three-year-old, has been racing since the tender age of four and was able to start a unique winning streak from the age of just seven.

'From 2009 to 2016, Hofer won at least one title per season.'

Rene (pictured) had been skiing with a group of 11 on a tour in Salzburg, Austria

He scored a second place moto finish in the UK 2020 opening GP, followed by a win in Austria this year.

Infront Moto Racing shared a statement, which read: 'It is with a heavy heart that Infront Moto Racing must share the tragic news of the passing of one of its bright stars, Rene Hofer.

'Hofer was no doubt one of the happiest guys in the paddock, always seen with the biggest smile on his face.

'The Austrian had a bright future ahead of him and he showed a glimpse of what was to come.

'He claimed the 85cc Junior World Championship and European titles in 2016 and of course his incredible performance this season.

'This included his first race win and Grand Prix victory in Pietramurata along with the overall victory in the MX2 class at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations where he represented Team Austria.

Two other men died, and another two men were able to free themselves and escape

'Infront Moto Racing and the entire MXGP family expresses their deepest condolences and sends all their strength to Rene's family, friends and the whole Team at KTM at this incredibly difficult time.'

The Red Bull KTM team paid tribute to him on Instagram.

'Rene [was] a multi-time junior champion and GP winner with a bright future in Grand Prix ahead of him,' the tribute said.

'[He] will be remembered not only for his talent on the track, but also for his approachable, fun-loving and friendly personality, along with his ever-present smile.

'Ride on peacefully Rene. You will be missed immeasurably. #711'.