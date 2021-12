The New England Patriots are gearing up for what will be the biggest game of the season to this point in the year when they travel up to Buffalo to face the Bills on "Monday Night Football.'' Of course, this game is big for what it will mean for the AFC East standings and the current playoff picture. At the moment, New England sits in first place in the division at 8-4, but Buffalo is only a half-game behind at 7-4, and earning the first of two head-to-heads left on the schedule could prove to be critical in tiebreaker scenarios.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO