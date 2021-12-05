ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 Gift Ideas You’ve Seen On TV

By Jennifer Williams
kiss951.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea...

kiss951.com

myq105.com

Foo Fighters: 17 Gifts Ideas That Won’t Get The Best Of You

Foo Fighters: 17 Gifts Ideas That Won't Get The Best Of You
LIFESTYLE
Today's Transitions

Looking For The Perfect Holiday Gift For Your Grandkids? We’ve Got you Covered.

Finding the perfect gift for a loved one can be stressful, but finding the perfect gift for your grandkids can take the pressure to new heights. Children can be as picky in their love of toys, games, and books as they are in eating their vegetables. With so many options out there, it’s difficult to know what your grandkids have added to their ever-changing holiday wish list. So, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of sought-after books and games your grandkids can’t wait to open this holiday season.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
rachaelraymag.com

6 Gift Ideas for the Host or Hostess That Will Earn You "Best Guest"

Tis the season to don your sparkly best and join friends and family in celebrating the holidays! From gatherings to galas, the next few weeks promise plenty of festive get-togethers. To keep you from showing up with a last-minute bottle of wine, we've put together six stellar hostess (or host!) gift ideas they're sure to remember. Heck, we think these are so good you might just want to repurpose them for your nearest and dearest on Christmas morning!
LIFESTYLE
kiss951.com

10 Hilarious Work-Related Gifts For Coworkers & Office Parties

10 Hilarious Work-Related Gifts For Coworkers & Office Parties
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

You’ve Seen The Yassified Pictures Of Friends And The Office — Here’s How To Make Your Own

If you haven’t noticed, the yassification meme has had Twitter in a pretty tight chokehold since the beginning of November. The meme takes an image of a pop culture reference or high profile person and edits it to look, well, yassified, aka super glam and Photoshopped. Because of it, we’ve been blessed with outrageous makeovers of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Annabelle Doll, and even Pennywise. It looks like the yassification meme won’t rest until the whole world has been yassified, so here’s what you need to know about how to yassify a picture so you can join in on the fun.
ENTERTAINMENT
kiss951.com

10 Gifts Your Teenager Will Love This Holiday Season

10 Gifts Your Teenager Will Love This Holiday Season
KIDS
kiss951.com

13 Must Haves For Fans Of The Office

13 Must Haves For Fans Of The Office
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
kiss951.com

35 Ted Lasso Gift Ideas That Are Better Than Biscuits With The Boss

35 Ted Lasso Gift Ideas That Are Better Than Biscuits With The Boss
LIFESTYLE
KOOL 96.5

7 Gift Ideas You Only Understand if You Live in the Magic Valley

Some people are annoyed by this, but I love it: when you ask someone what they want for Christmas and they say they don't know or don't care. That means I can't go wrong. I can get them a ridiculous gift or an awesome gift and they can't say anything against it. I love a free pass to buy random stuff. If you get a deck of cards, a bag of Skittles, a used toilet I got for free on Facebook Marketplace, and a back scratcher because you didn't give me a better idea, then you are welcome.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Vice

The Best Secret Santa Gifts (So It Looks Like You’ve Been Paying Attention)

Why is it that, sometimes, Secret Santa feels like a trap? Not in a Panic Room way, even though last-minute gift shopping sure makes our brains spin out, but because we often fall prey to the self-inflicted pressure of finding the perfect present for a friend, co-worker, or family member that says, “I know you better than the rest, because I am better than the rest.”
SHOPPING
kiss951.com

All I Want For Christmas Is You, Plus 20 Gift Ideas For Your Significant Other

All I Want For Christmas Is You, Plus 20 Gift Ideas For Your Significant Other
LIFESTYLE
kiss951.com

21 Home Appliances That Make Amazing Gifts

21 Home Appliances That Make Amazing Gifts
ELECTRONICS
Mashed

Think You've Got An Amazing Food Idea? Gordon Ramsay Wants To Hear It

If you've ever dreamed of pitching your innovative food or drink business on shows like "Shark Tank" or "Dragon's Den," where entrepreneurs try to convince a team of varied investors to back their company, there's a new venue you might want to consider — chef, television personality, and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay himself. Apparently, in addition to lending his expertise and personality to various television shows and culinary competition shows, Ramsay is looking to get into the investing game in the space he knows best — the food and drink industry.
FOOD & DRINKS
SPY

Don’t Worry, We’ve Got 45+ Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Thoughtful Procrastinators Everywhere

Shopping for presents isn’t always a walk in the park, and when it gets pushed until the last minute, it gets even harder. Whether it’s for your anniversary with your girlfriend, your mom’s birthday, or your younger brother’s graduation — getting the right gift is important. We get it, life gets in the way and if you’ve got a few days left we want to help you out with the best last-minute gifts. Instead of stepping foot into any crowded store right now, snuggle up at home and order the best last-minute gifts online with the help of our thorough guide...
SHOPPING
Vice

Homemade Christmas Gift Ideas Now That You’re Broke

Been a long year, hasn’t it. January started with a lockdown, redundancies happened, supermarkets ran out of food. Then there were those summer months where everyone completely lost it and spent their last 30 quid on club nights and “laminated eyebrows”. Now it’s winter again and there’s talk of restrictions. Oh, and Christmas is here – the most expensive, wallet-rinsing time of the year. How are you meant to buy things for a cousin you haven't seen since 2018 when you don’t have a penny to your name?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ETOnline.com

Roku Gift Guide: Gift Ideas for the TV Fanatic on Your List

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This season, give the gift of streaming. If you have a television fiend in need of a new TV, speakers or streaming device, look no further than Roku. The HD streaming service and its products are being slashed for sales this holiday season. Gifting has never been easier or better with these incredible offers.
ELECTRONICS
Inhabitat.com

Need eco-friendly holiday gifts for friends? We’ve got you covered.

While compiling your list of besties to share the joy of the season with, look into companies dedicated to protecting the health of the planet, animals and customers too. These eco-friendly gifts will be perfect for your environmentally conscious friends. Mixture. The name is appropriate for a company that hand...
ENVIRONMENT

