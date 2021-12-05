9 Gift Ideas You’ve Seen On TV

If you haven’t noticed, the yassification meme has had Twitter in a pretty tight chokehold since the beginning of November. The meme takes an image of a pop culture reference or high profile person and edits it to look, well, yassified, aka super glam and Photoshopped. Because of it, we’ve been blessed with outrageous makeovers of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Annabelle Doll, and even Pennywise. It looks like the yassification meme won’t rest until the whole world has been yassified, so here’s what you need to know about how to yassify a picture so you can join in on the fun.
