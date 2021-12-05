ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Alert Monday AM

By Brian Smith
WTVC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Storm Prediction Center has placed many of us under a level 1 Marginal Risk. Leading edge of the line could contain gusty winds and heavy rain. Isolated damaging winds, mainly west...

newschannel9.com

Comments / 0

Related
kqennewsradio.com

HEAVY SNOWFALL POSSIBLE SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY

Heavy snowfall is possible in mountain areas of southern Oregon Saturday through Tuesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said a Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon above 3,500 feet. Forecasters said a series of wet and cold low-pressure systems will move across the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain
CBS Boston

Strong Winds, Freezing Rain, And Thunderstorms Are All Possible On Saturday

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s December and that means we can get multiple seasons over a span of days. But how about a few seasons over a few hours? That’s likely how Saturday will play out with freezing drizzle to thunderstorms. That’s why we’ve issued a Storm Watch Weather Alert. Friday will be as average of a December day as you get. Morning temperatures start off near freezing before rebounding into the mid-to-low 40s. Most of the day will be fairly overcast, but a few rays of sunshine may sneak through as we approach sunset. Overnight, temperatures will fall below freezing in some...
BOSTON, MA
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter storm

Areas north and west of the Fox Valley are in a Winter Storm Warning and can expect a 7-12″ snowfall!. There were several shootings in Green Bay. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snowstorm Friday into Saturday. Updated: 15 hours ago. Warmer temperatures could turn snow into rain early on, but generally...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: High Wind Warning For Front Range Mountains And Foothills

DENVER(CBS)- Hold on tight! Wind started kicking up across Denver and the Front Range Friday afternoon as the snow started to wind down. Some gusts popped up above 40 mph briefly sending wind chills into the 20s and teens. Credit CBS4 Wind gusts Friday afternoon. The northern Front Range Mountains and Foothills will be rocked with strong winds that may reach hurricane force in some spots this weekend! With our first big snowstorm moving out we have high pressure moving east from California. Colorado will get squeezed in the middle for Saturday and most of Sunday. Along with that a strong jet stream overhead will divide the to air masses. Credit CBS4 There is a High Wind Warning in place for the Front Range Mountains and Foothills for wind gusts up to 80 mph over the weekend! Anything from 74 mph on up is hurricane force! Credit CBS4 This will set the stage for strong winds thru the weekend in a few ski areas from Summit county up through Winter Park and beyond. Where wind chill temperatures could be below zero. Great snow with cold temps will rule the weekend!
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WKBW-TV

Multiple weather alerts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High Wind Warning for Chautauqua, Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties Saturday 1pm to 11pm. Winds will gust 60 to 70mph at times. Lakeshore Flood Warning for the Lake Erie shore from 1pm Saturday to 1am Sunday. Waves 15 to 20 feet will cause erosion along the shore.
WYOMING, NY
WSMV

4WARN Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorms Expected Overnight

A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for late tonight into early Saturday morning for strong-to-severe thunderstorms in Middle Tennessee. Wind Advisory from 9pm through Noon Saturday with winds of 15-25 mph and gusts to 40mph outside of thunderstorms. Tonight increasing showers and isolated thunderstorms develop. It will be windy....
ENVIRONMENT
WTOK-TV

Severe thunderstorms possible Saturday amid heavy, gusty storms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible on Saturday across East Mississippi and West Alabama. A line of thunderstorms will track from west to east across our area between about 6 AM and 1 PM. That’s an adjustment in the timing from previous forecasts. It will be mostly heavy rain and gusty winds, but a couple of severe thunderstorms can form within that line. Damaging winds are the primary threat. Conditions in our area are not overly favorable for tornadoes. Still, a brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out.
MERIDIAN, MS
KFVS12

FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Tornado Watch issued for most of the Heartland

Dangerous severe weather possible this evening and overnight. All of the Heartland is under a level 4 out of 5. That means everyone needs to have safe plan for tonight. Where would you go if you are under a warning? Do you have a basement? Can you stay with a friend? The greatest threat will be from 6PM to 3AM, although a few isolated storms are possible as early as 4pm. The tornado threat is very big for tonight, EF2 or greater tornadoes are possible. The storms will be moving very quickly, and damaging winds with the storms is very possible too. Isolated hail and isolated flash flooding will be possible as well.
ENVIRONMENT
Central Illinois Proud

Severe Weather Alert Day: December 10th, 2021

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – Your Local Weather Authority has designated December 10th, 2021 a Severe Weather Alert Day. The risk of severe storms has increased significantly in the last 24 hours and severe storms now appear likely over portions of Central Illinois Friday evening. Key Takeaways. Storms likely from...
PEORIA, IL
WTVC

Weather Alert Saturday

Clouds, fog and occasional showers through the night. Temperatures will gradually rise from the 50s and into the 60s. The main weather maker we are closely tracking is a cold front that could approach our viewing area as early as late Saturday Morning to the west and then pushing eastward across our viewing area through the first half of Saturday Afternoon. As mentioned above, we are on Weather Alert for Saturday as the possible heavy downpours could lead to some disruptive weekend travel. This cold front could produce some strong gusts and even a few severe storms. Gusts away from any storms could be between 30-40mph. Some storm gusts could reach severe levels up to 58mph. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
ENVIRONMENT
wvlt.tv

First Alert Weather Day

Your headlines from 12/10/21 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Home goes up in flames on West Knoxville golf course, Ground-breaking new treatment for bad vision, and sheriff charged with assault. The 11th Annual Double Your Donation Day saw Second Harvest Food Bank beat an aggressive goal of 4.5 million...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WAFF

FIRST ALERT for severe weather threat Saturday AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will develop this evening and continue overnight, there is a narrow window late tonight for a few stronger storms to develop west of I-65. The FIRST ALERT is out for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms on Saturday morning as a cold front moves through the Tennessee Valley, much like the system we saw move through early Monday morning. Storms may arrive as early as 4 AM for NW Alabama, this is an early morning event… please have multiple ways to receive warnings as they are issued. Heavy rain showers and strong storms will develop ahead of the cold front in an environment capable of producing severe thunderstorms. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat with Saturday’s line of storms. Heavy rainfall could lead to urban and river flooding, frequent lightning and even tornadoes will be possible, please have a weather plan for Saturday morning.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: December 10th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!. Today: Strong winds, blowing dust, and critical fire danger! High of 69°. Winds W 30-35 MPH. Tonight:. Cold front arrives near midnight, bringing gusty winds and a sharp cooldown overnight. Low of 29°. Winds NW...
LUBBOCK, TX
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow storm

Green Bay Police make arrests as city leaders address gun violence. Three men are facing charges and police continue to investigate other shootings. Brown County crews are preparing for a mix of both rain and snow. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter storm. Updated: 9 hours ago. Areas north and west...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy