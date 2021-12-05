Alabama WR John Metchie III will likely miss College Football Playoff with knee injury

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Alabama has been able to reload at wide receiver every season with some impressive young, new faces. Last season, that new face was John Metchie III. Now, in his junior season, he’s essentially a co-WR1 with Jameson Williams. However, his season has more than likely come to an end with a knee injury.

According to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach, the team fears Metchie tore his ACL in a non-contact injury late in the first half against Georgia in the 2021 SEC Championship game.

After the game, Saban addressed the injury and stated that the injury will lead to more guys getting in-game looks at wide receiver.

True freshman Ja’Corey Brooks was the star of the Iron Bowl and saw a healthy amount of playing time against the Bulldogs in Atlanta. Other names too look out for are Traeshon Holden and Agiye Hall.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Crimson Tide and share updates on Metchie’s status as more information becomes available.

