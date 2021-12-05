Chartiers Valley girls basketball juggernaut enters season in familiar favorite role

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Aislin Malcolm scores against Warren during a PIAA Class 5A quarterfinal last season.

Since moving over from the boys to the girls coaching job at Chartiers Valley, Tim McConnell’s basketball teams have had a direct bull’s-eye on their backs.

Winning WPIAL championships and putting together a district- and state-best winning streak will do that for a program.

However, when the 2021 WPIAL girls basketball postseason began, Trinity earned the No. 1 seed in Class 5A and the label of team to beat after a one-loss regular season that included a 49-42 victory over Chartiers Valley on Jan. 23 that ended the Colts’ record-breaking 64-game winning streak.

CV took the No. 2 seed and quietly went to work.

The Hillers and Colts met for a second straight year in the 5A finals and for a third straight season, the Colts galloped away with the gold.

With everybody back, any guesses as to where the target has returned for the 2021-22 campaign?

“With covid-19 and no fans allowed to watch games, it was a very difficult and a different year,” McConnell said. “We were happy to accomplish what we did last year with all the distractions and we’re looking forward to this year.”

Last month’s national letter of intent day featured eight Chartiers Valley athletes making their college decisions official, including all five starters for the girls basketball team.

Aislin Malcolm is heading to Pitt, Perri Page to Columbia, Marian Turnbull to Northeastern and Helene and twin sister Hallie Cowan to Seton Hill.

“I am so proud to say I am the coach of these special girls,” McConnell said at the time.

However, while the special group gets ready for its final high school basketball season together, McConnell said the expectations aren’t changing from any of the previous three years.

“Our goals will always be the same,” he said. “One, win the section, two, win the WPIAL, and three, win a state championship. You are correct. We have a very special group. We need to let them do their thing, but at the same time, get the younger girls some varsity experience to be ready for next season.”

The senior members of this Colts team who have been part of the wonderful ride these past three years are trying to win a fourth straight WPIAL championship.

“This group has worked extremely hard and will take nothing for granted,” McConnell said.

They would also like to bookend their careers with another PIAA basketball championship.

Chartiers Valley was 30-0 in the 2018-2019 season, ending the perfect campaign with a 50-43 victory over Archbishop Carroll in the 5A state title game in Hershey.

Since then, the Colts had their run toward a repeat ended by the covid-19 shutdown of basketball in 2020 and a championship game loss to Cardinal O’Hara in 2021.

While McConnell and his team are excited about putting their hardwood talents on display in front of fans again this winter, there is one foe that is still lurking that concerns McConnell on the brink of another season.

“Covid hitting our team,” he said.

What about opponents of Chartiers Valley on the court this season in Class 5A?

“We have the most difficult section by far,” McConnell said. “Moon, South Fayette and Oakland Catholic are all very good teams.”

Tags: Chartiers Valley