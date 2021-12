This game made it official: We are now at least the third worst team in football. Detroit is obviously the absolute worst team, Jacksonville is behind them (albeit with a few nice wins to convince the fan base there’s something of value beneath Urban’s mire. Now, with a nice, clean loss to the Jets to couple with the week one victory over the Jaguars and an excellent trap game performance against the Titans, the Texans have planted their flag firmly in the third spot in next year’s NFL Draft. The Jets, with this win likely bumping them back to at least fourth place, will find solace in evidence of a young coaching staff and team showing gradual improvement since their disastrous opening act.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO