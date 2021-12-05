Winter storm warning in effect for North Muskoka, Almaguin

Effective: 2021-12-11 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-12 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County HEAVY SNOWFALL POSSIBLE SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT A series of wet and cold low pressure systems will move across Northern California and Southern Oregon Saturday through Tuesday likely resulting in heavy snowfall across much of Northern California in Siskiyou County, the Siskiyou Mountains, and the Oregon Cascades. While details are still to be determined, there is high confidence that feet of snow are likely to fall at elevations above 3500 feet across those areas and lower in the Mount Shasta area. This could cause significant travel problems, at times, during the mentioned time period. WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. 10 to 20 inches of new snow is likely from late Saturday afternoon through late Sunday afternoon in this watch area. Additional heavy snowfall in excess of one foot, but possibly a few feet, is likely Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon. Wind gusts of 35 to 55 mph will cause blowing and drifting snow, at times, above 5,000 foot elevations. * WHERE...South Central Siskiyou County and North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County including Mount Shasta, McCloud, and Tennant. This includes Interstate 5 and Highway 89. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 1 PM Saturday to 10 PM PST Sunday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday evening through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds and wet snow could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This multi-day snowfall event has the potential to be extremely impacting, especially at and above 4,000 feet so please stay tuned for updates if you live in, near, or are thinking of traveling through this area during this time period. Snow levels are most likely to be between 2500 and 3500 feet Saturday night into Sunday. Snow levels are then likely to rise to between 3,500 and 4,000 feet, above much of Mount Shasta City, Sunday night into Monday before falling below 3,500 feet again Monday night. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

