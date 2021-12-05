ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter storm warning in effect for North Muskoka, Almaguin

By Doppler Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA winter storm warning is in effect for areas north of Baysville. Significant snowfall mixed with freezing precipitation is expected. Precipitation will begin as snow late this afternoon and become heavy at times tonight. Snow is expected to change to ice pellets and freezing rain...

kqennewsradio.com

HEAVY SNOWFALL POSSIBLE SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY

Heavy snowfall is possible in mountain areas of southern Oregon Saturday through Tuesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said a Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon above 3,500 feet. Forecasters said a series of wet and cold low-pressure systems will move across the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Alissa Rose

Metrologists warn of a dangerous storm approaching America this week.

According to the National Weather Services (NWS), several winter storm is expected to hit Colorado, Utah, and other major states of America this week. The season's first massive winter storm will move into the northern mountains. And the heavy snow will fall first along the Rabbit Ears near-Rocky Mountain National Park border and in the mountains to the north but will spread through Summit County late Thursday and into the night.
mprnews.org

Winter storm nowcast: Heaviest snowfall rates between now and 9 p.m.

Our well-advertised winter storm is here and delivering snowfall from the greater Twin Cities area southward. Winter storm warnings continue through tonight for most of southern Minnesota. Winter weather advisories extend north into central Minnesota to about St. Cloud. Radar update. Radar images Friday afternoon show classic banding structure with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Olympics, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 20:31:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Olympics; West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow continued above 3000 feet tonight and Saturday morning then above 2000 feet Saturday afternoon and night. Total snow accumulations of 18 to 36 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Cascade mountains of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area, Olympic mountains including Hurricane Ridge, Cascade mountains of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, Paradise on Mount Rainier, Cascade mountains of Snohomish and King Counties, including Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
951thebull.com

Precautions for First Snow Storm this Winter in North Iowa

Four to 12 inches of snow could accumulate with the first snow storm this season across the northern sections of Iowa and into southern Minnesota and southwestern Wisconsin. Slippery conditions combined with blowing snow reducing visibility could make the evening commute hazardous. Trooper Tom Williams, with the Cedar Falls office of the Iowa State Patrol, says if those conditions result in “travel not advised” alerts, you should not ignore them.
IOWA STATE
weather.gov

kchanews.com

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Box Butte, Dawes, North Sioux, South Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 12:03:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Box Butte; Dawes; North Sioux; South Sioux WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Periods of light to moderate snow this afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Storm total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Dawes, Box Butte, and Sioux Counties including the towns of Chadron and Harrison. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Falling and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 13:47:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Roads will be slick resulting in slow and hazardous travel. Allow extra time to reach your destination. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org Target Area: South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow ongoing. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Snow covered roads will make travel hazardous. Travel may become very difficult to impossible due to heavy snowfall on roadways.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 16:54:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON A few flurries may fall tonight across the mountains but the accumulating snowfall has ended. Webcams show many slick and snow covered roads so caution is advised when traveling in the mountains.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-12 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County HEAVY SNOWFALL POSSIBLE SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT A series of wet and cold low pressure systems will move across Northern California and Southern Oregon Saturday through Tuesday likely resulting in heavy snowfall across much of Northern California in Siskiyou County, the Siskiyou Mountains, and the Oregon Cascades. There is high confidence that feet of snow are likely to fall at elevations above 3500 feet across those areas and even at lower elevations in the Mount Shasta area. This could cause significant travel problems, at times, during the mentioned time period. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 17 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph over remote exposed terrain. For the Winter Weather Advisory, total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch after Sunday, additional snow accumulations of up to 20 inches possible. * WHERE...For the Winter Storm Warning, generally locations above 5500 feet in south eastern Siskiyou County, but also including the town of Tennant. For the Winter Weather Advisory, Highway 97 including the pass at Grass Lake. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 1 PM Saturday to 10 PM PST Sunday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 10 AM Saturday to 4 PM PST Sunday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday evening through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The bulk of the snow will fall on Saturday night into Sunday morning. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

