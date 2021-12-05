ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Good Morning PA - Back Mountain Memorial Library

WNEP-TV 16
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFind something for everyone on your Christmas List at...

www.wnep.com

Comments / 0

Related
Record-Courier

Santa will visit Aurora Memorial Library

Santa will visit Aurora Memorial Library at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10. This program will start in the downstairs gallery of the library where there will be a simple craft for children to make prior to Santa’s arrival at 10:45 a.m. After greeting everyone, Santa will be seated near the fireplace on the main floor of the library. Children will have the opportunity to talk to the jolly old elf, and adults are encouraged to bring cameras, as photos are not provided. Because of COVID-19, face masks are required for all adults and all children over the age of 2.
AURORA, OH
WNEP-TV 16

Visit Candy Cane Lane On The Pennsylvania Road

DUBOISTOWN, Pa. — Many of us have neighbors who go all out decorating for the holidays, but on one street in Lycoming County, every homeowner goes to the extreme with lights and decor. It's a decades-old tradition known as Candy Cane Lane.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Mountain#Christmas#Something For Everyone
KTLO

Efforts underway for 911 Memorial statue in Mountain Home

Efforts are underway to build a 9/11 Memorial statue in the Veterans Plaza 2000 across from the Baxter County Courthouse. On a recent episode of Talk of the Town on KTLO-FM 97.9, Tommy Felicia with the Mountain Home Fire Department and Sheri Smith with the Henderson Fire Department spoke about the process.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Chronicle

New Manager Hired For Mountain View Timberland Library

Judi Brummett has been named as the new library manager for Mountain View Timberland Library in Randle. Timberland Regional Library (TRL) named Brummett as the library manager for the Mountain View Branch on Sept. 20, 2021. Brummett was hired as library manager for the Packwood Timberland Library Jan. 1, 2020, and will lead both locations.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy