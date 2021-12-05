Good Morning PA - Back Mountain Memorial Library

Santa will visit Aurora Memorial Library at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10. This program will start in the downstairs gallery of the library where there will be a simple craft for children to make prior to Santa’s arrival at 10:45 a.m. After greeting everyone, Santa will be seated near the fireplace on the main floor of the library. Children will have the opportunity to talk to the jolly old elf, and adults are encouraged to bring cameras, as photos are not provided. Because of COVID-19, face masks are required for all adults and all children over the age of 2.

AURORA, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO