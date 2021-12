It’s been an eventful 24 hours for the Bruins, to say the least. Jake DeBrusk requested a trade from Boston over the weekend but will play when the Bruins host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. He was healthy scratched for Sunday’s 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks, but due to injuries, Brad Marchand being suspended for three games and the Bruins being unable to call up anyone from Providence due to COVID-19, the forward will slot back into the lineup.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO