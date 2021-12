Tripadvisor

Highest-rated museums in Wyoming

Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Wyoming on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Women get a vote and a voice: A major civil rights moment in Wyoming

Tripadvisor

#30. Jackson Hole Children's Museum

Tripadvisor

#29. Quebec 01 Missile Alert Facility

Tripadvisor

#28. City of Rock Springs Museum

Tripadvisor

#27. Cheyenne Artists Guild

Tripadvisor

#26. Saratoga Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)- Type of activity: Children's Museums- Address: 155 N Jean St, Jackson, WY 83001-8527- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (15 reviews)- Type of activity: Military Museums- Address:- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 201 B St, Rock Springs, WY 82901-6250- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Galleries- Address: 1701 Morrie Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001-4855- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Museums, History Museums- Address: 104 E. Constitution Ave., Saratoga, WY 82331

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Wyoming, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Cody Dug Up Gun Museum

Tripadvisor

#24. Rare Jackson Hole Gallery

Tripadvisor

#23. Fossil Safari at Warfield Fossil Quarries

Tripadvisor

#22. Messenger's Old West Museum

Tripadvisor

#21. Wind River Heritage Center

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (716 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 1020 12th St, Cody, WY 82414-3610- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Galleries- Address: 60 E Broadway Ave, Jackson, WY 83001-8630- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (93 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: Farm Field Rd, Kemmerer, WY 83101- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 616 Crook Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001-5420- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums- Address: 1075 S Federal Blvd, Riverton, WY 82501-4913

You may also like: Most rural counties in Wyoming

Tripadvisor

#20. Wyoming Frontier Prison

Tripadvisor

#19. Hot Springs Historical Museum

Tripadvisor

#18. Nelson Museum of the West

Tripadvisor

#17. The Brookover Gallery

Tripadvisor

#16. Museum of the Mountain Man

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (276 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites- Address: 500 W Walnut St, Rawlins, WY 82301-4768- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 700 Broadway St., Thermopolis, WY 82443- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 1714 Carey Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001-4420- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (34 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Galleries- Address: 125 N Cache St, Jackson, WY 83001-8681- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (245 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 700 East Hennick, Pinedale, WY 82941

You may also like: Wyoming is the #1 state where food stamps are used the least

Tripadvisor

#15. Cowgirls of the West Museum

Tripadvisor

#14. Cody Firearms Museum

Tripadvisor

#13. Natural History Museum - Western Wyoming Community College

Tripadvisor

#12. Jackson Hole Historical Society & Museum

Tripadvisor

#11. Tate Geological Museum

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality & Gift Shops, Speciality Museums- Address: 203 & 205 West 17th Street, Cheyenne, WY 82001-4411- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (682 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 720 Sheridan Ave Within the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Cody, WY 82414-3428- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)- Type of activity: Natural History Museums- Address: 2500 College Dr, Rock Springs, WY 82901-5802- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (193 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 225 N Cache Street, Jackson, WY 83001- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 124 College Dr, Casper, WY 82601-4611

You may also like: Where people in Wyoming are moving to most

Tripadvisor

#10. Frontier Auto Museum

Tripadvisor

#9. Rockpile Museum

Tripadvisor

#8. Images of Nature by Thomas Mangelsen

Tripadvisor

#7. Wyoming Dinosaur Center

Tripadvisor

#6. National Historic Trails Interpretive Center

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (44 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Antique Shops- Address: 205 Ross Ave Hwy 14/16, Gillette, WY 82716-3742- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums- Address: 900 W 2nd St, Gillette, WY 82716-3405- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (279 reviews)- Type of activity: Art Galleries- Address: 170 N Cache St, Jackson, WY 83001-8681- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (592 reviews)- Type of activity: Science Museums, Children's Museums- Address: 110 Carter Ranch Rd, Thermopolis, WY 82443-2457- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (521 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 1501 N Poplar St, Casper, WY 82601-1375

You may also like: Counties most concerned about climate change in Wyoming

Tripadvisor

#5. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum

Tripadvisor

#4. Cheyenne Depot Museum

Tripadvisor

#3. Buffalo Bill Center of the West

Tripadvisor

#2. Wyoming State Museum

Tripadvisor

#1. National Museum of Wildlife Art

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (391 reviews)- Type of activity: History Museums- Address: 4610 Carey Ave Frontier Park, Cheyenne, WY 82001-7500- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (497 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums- Address: 121 W 15th St Number One Depot Square, Cheyenne, WY 82001-4472- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (4,585 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums- Address: 720 Sheridan Ave, Cody, WY 82414-3428- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (470 reviews)- Type of activity: Children's Museums, History Museums- Address: 2301 Central Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001-3110- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,993 reviews)- Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Art Museums- Address: 2820 Runguis Rd, Jackson, WY 83001

You may also like: Wyoming is the #6 state with the most untapped wind energy potential