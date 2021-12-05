ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Week in Insights: Keeping Tax Information Straight

bloombergtax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m a sucker for playing games and puzzles that involve numbers. I’m constantly looking for perfect cubes, adding numbers in my head, and checking to see what’s a prime number in a list of numbers—yes, even in tax forms. It is, I think, one of the reasons that I love tax:...

news.bloombergtax.com

Comments / 0

Related
GovExec.com

Republicans Press IRS for Information on Upcoming Tax Season

Almost 100 House Republicans are pressing the Internal Revenue Service for information by next week about preparations for the upcoming tax filing season after the previous two were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, 99 House Republicans, including the House minority leader and whip, sent a letter to IRS...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloombergtax.com

Global Tax Pact Nudges Accounting Rule-Setters Into Politics

Tax-pact link may prompt governments to intervene in accounting. ‘Not their reason for being': Rule-makers have different purpose. The new 137-country agreement to overhaul global taxation could step up pressure on some groups that had nothing to do with it—the panels that set corporate accounting rules. The agreement uses a...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
cbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Should You Count On Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is nearing pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. Many people are even choosing not to return to the workforce for the time being. But many others still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bloomberg Businessweek#Corporate Tax#Tax Filing#Tax Return#Tax Policy Center#Exchange
Salina Post

TAX TIME: Most retirees must take required minimum distributions by Dec. 31

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today reminded retirement plan participants and individual retirement account owners that payments, called required minimum distributions, must usually be taken by December 31. Required minimum distributions (RMDs) generally are minimum amounts that retirement plan account owners must withdraw annually starting with the year...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Instagram
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Checks, Child Tax Credit Information The IRS Wants You To Know

The internal Revenue Service, on Tuesday, urged taxpayers to get a head start to have their returns ready particularly those individuals who may be needing to take action about specific payments from the federal government. This is albeit the fact that the deadline for this year’s tax filing is still several months away.
PERSONAL FINANCE
bloombergtax.com

Denmark Tax Agency Explains Tax Residency, Bonus Taxation Under DTA With Switzerland

The Danish Customs and Tax Administration Dec. 1 posted online Tax Council Decision No. SKM2021.647.SR, clarifying tax residency, salary, bonus, and dividend taxation under the 1973 DTA with Switzerland. A Danish taxpayer usually lived and worked in Switzerland for a company based in Jersey. His salary and bonus came partially from Switzerland and partially from Jersey. The taxpayer intends to work from Denmark from his holiday home during holidays. The tax agency explained that: 1) the taxpayer is taxable in Denmark for the work performed there during the holidays because his Danish holiday home is available year-round; 2) Switzerland has ...
WORLD
Motley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: Here's Who Qualifies for a $1,400 Check in 2022

Don't leave money on the table. A fourth stimulus check isn't likely to happen. Some Americans are still in line for more money. People who added dependents in 2021 and fall under the qualifying income limits will receive back stimulus checks for those dependents when they file their 2021 taxes.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy