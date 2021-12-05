ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wintry mix and blustery winds to close out the weekend!

By Julian Seawright
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — This afternoon will be mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered rain showers, some snow or sleet may mix in. Wind gusts could hit 30 MPH; high temperatures will be in the upper 30s. Any rain showers will change to flurries before ending early on Tonight with...

ENVIRONMENT
ENVIRONMENT
MADISON, WI
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Blustery#Wind Chill
GREEN BAY, WI
Weather
Environment
HASTINGS, NE
UTAH STATE
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
BOSTON, MA
COLORADO STATE

