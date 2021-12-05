ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Most Gulf bourses gain in early trade, Qatar eases

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Sunday, with the Abu Dhabi index leading the gains, although the Qatari bourse bucked the trend.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) gained 0.8%, with Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) rising 0.5% and Saudi Basic Industries Corp (2010.SE) putting on 1.1%.

Among other gainers, oil giant Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) added 0.4%.

Aramco signed five agreements with French companies, including an agreement to explore a hydrogen-powered vehicle business with Gaussin, the oil giant said in a statement on Saturday. read more

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI), which traded after a two-session break, advanced 1.5%, buoyed by a 4.6% jump in telecoms firm Etisalat (ETISALAT.AD) and a 1.6% increase in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD).

Mubadala, Abu Dhabi's sovereign fund, said on Friday it had agreed a four billion euro ($4.53 billion) contract with France's public investment bank Bpifrance.

However, Multiply Group plunged about 30% to 1.75 dirhams per share from its opening price of 2.35 dirhams, on its debut trade.

On Sunday, Multiply Group listed directly on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) was up 0.2%, helped by a 0.8% gain in Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD.DU).

The United Arab Emirates announced on Wednesday its first known case of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, state news agency WAM reported. read more

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, ended little changed on Friday after erasing earlier big gains on growing worries that rising coronavirus cases and a new variant could reduce global oil demand.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will continue with its supply adjustments for the oil market, the OPEC Secretary General said on Saturday. read more

The Qatari index (.QSI) fell 0.3%, with the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA) dropping 1.2%.

($1 = 0.8839 euros)

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS U.S. stocks struggle to hold gains in early trade

Dec 10 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. U.S. STOCKS STRUGGLE TO HOLD GAINS IN EARLY TRADE (1001 EST/1501 GMT) Wall Street's main indexes are rallying on Friday after data showed...
STOCKS
Reuters

Oil prices post biggest weekly gain since August

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose slightly on Friday and posted their biggest weekly gain since late August, with market sentiment buoyed by easing concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant's impact on global economic growth and fuel demand. The Brent and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude...
TRAFFIC
kfgo.com

Saudi crown prince on first visit to Qatar since Gulf row resolved

DOHA (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Doha on Wednesday on his first visit since Riyadh and several Arab allies imposed an embargo on Qatar in mid-2017 and set off a bitter dispute that was resolved only in January. Prince...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Markets#Qatari#Tasi#Al Rajhi Bank#French#Etisalat#First Abu Dhabi Bank#Multiply Group#Emirates Nbd Bank#Omicron#Wam
The Independent

Saudi crown prince in 1st visit to Qatar after embargo ended

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince was in Qatar on Thursday, his first visit since the kingdom rallied other Arab states to end their yearslong rift and embargo on Doha.Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman s visit also marks his third stop in the region this week as the Saudi heir to the throne tours the six U.S.-allied Gulf Arab states that make up the Gulf Cooperation Council. His meetings with Arab rulers are aimed at fortifying the kingdom’s alliances as rival Iran resumes nuclear negotiations with world powers.The visit is particularly significant because last year at this time, the neighboring states...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

China stocks extend gains fuelled by monetary easing; Hong Kong slips

SHANGHAI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - China stocks extended gains on Wednesday as the reserve requirement ratio cut kept investor sentiment buoyed, with consumer staples and chipmakers leading the rise. The CSI300 index (.CSI300) rose 1.1% to 4,976.56 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC)...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
France
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Dubai
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
abc17news.com

World shares mostly higher as virus fears ease

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks are mostly higher in Europe and Asia after another broad rally on Wall Street as investors wager that the new variant of the COVID-19 virus won’t pose a big threat to the economy. Oil prices fell back. Shares rose in Paris, London, Tokyo and Shanghai but fell in Frankfurt. Japan downgraded its growth estimate for the last quarter to minus 3.6% from an earlier reported contraction of 3.0%. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 2.1% for its biggest gain since March. Some 86% of stocks within the benchmark index made gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 3%. Smaller company stocks outpaced the broader market.
STOCKS
mining.com

Omani, Saudi firms sign $30bn in MoUs amid Saudi crown prince’s visit

Omani and Saudi firms signed 13 memoranda of understanding (MoU) valued at $30 billion, the Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday, as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sets off on a Gulf tour. Saudi firms and Omani firms owned by Oman’s investment authority and the private sector...
MIDDLE EAST
101 WIXX

Oil extends gains on easing Omicron fears, Iran delay

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices edged up on Tuesday after a near 5% rebound the day before as concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant on global fuel demand eased while Iran nuclear talks hit roadblocks, delaying the return of Iranian crude supplies. Brent crude futures rose 34 cents,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally, dollar gains as Omicron fears ease

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments; adds second byline, dateline) * Investor sentiment rebounds as Omicon fears recede. * China central bank cuts reserve requirement ratio. * U.S. CPI seen sealing case for early Fed taper. NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. and European shares rallied on...
STOCKS
Reuters

Most stock markets in Gulf rise, in line with oil prices

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Monday, on course to extend gains from the previous session in line with rising oil prices. Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, rose by more than $1 a barrel after top exporter Saudi Arabia raised prices for its crude sold to Asia and the United States, and as indirect U.S.-Iran talks on reviving a nuclear deal appeared to hit an impasse.
STOCKS
Financial World

Major Gulf bourses eke out large gains as Abu Dhabi outperforms; Qatar falls

On Sunday, a basket of major Gulf bourses had eked out lofty gains with Abu Dhabi hitting a new record peak, as lenders and petrochemical stocks had led the tally of gains. In point of fact, in the day’s Gulf bourses had largely been galvanized by an OPEC+ decision to cling on to a low-output policy, while an unprecedented scale of fall in US nonfarm payrolls in November had stoked prospects of an earlier-than-anticipated rate-hike alongside a faster bond-tapering program, eventually helping the Gulf’s financial stocks to edge higher.
MARKETS
Reuters

Asian stocks eke out gains as Omicron concerns ease

Dec 3 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks led gains among emerging markets on Friday as investor concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant abated slightly, although regional currencies were subdued after more hawkish remarks from U.S. central bankers. Scientists in South Africa, where the mutation was first discovered last month, said...
STOCKS
Reuters

Copper prices ease as dollar clings on to gains

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Copper eased on Friday as the dollar firmed after some aspects of an underwhelming U.S. jobs report showed that the Federal Reserve's path to monetary policy tightening was still on course. Markets were also on edge due to the Omicron variant of coronavirus, with countries...
MARKETS
Reuters

Most Gulf bourses rebound after virus-fuelled rout

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Wednesday, rebounding from a sell-off triggered by comments from Moderna's chief executive that existing COVID-19 vaccines would be less effective against the new Omicron variant. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) rose 0.7%, with Al Rajhi...
STOCKS
ShareCast

London open: Stocks gain as worries about Omicron ease

London stocks rose in early trade on Wednesday following heavy losses earlier in the week, taking their cue from a positive session in Asia as concerns about the new Omicron variant eased. At 0830 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 1% at 7,131.76. Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive...
MARKETS
Reuters

Gulf bourses rebound as calm returns after Omicron battering

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf rebounded on Monday, mirroring oil prices and global shares as investors waited for more details to assess the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the world economy. European shares and U.S. stock futures firmed, oil prices bounced more than $3...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

243K+
Followers
252K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy