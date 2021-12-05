ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Dog and his family wear matching pajamas for Sunday Mug Shots

TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWillie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out...

www.today.com

InspireMore

Missing Dog Loses His Mind With Joy When He Reunites With Family After 2 Long Yrs.

A family in Wisconsin felt like they won the lottery when they were reunited with their very own Payday!. Payday the dog went missing two years ago. His parents, Dwight and Melissa, were devastated by the loss of their family pet, especially when they saw how crushed their now-12-year-old daughter was. But fate intervened when Dwight forgot to shut off the TV when he went to sleep one night.
PETS
nhpbs.org

A Family That Steals Dogs

In the disorienting wake of loss, an artist begins to question his identity and beliefs. Strange experiences – windows that open themselves, phantom dogs on the highway, and all of the brief dog-lives that chaptered an upbringing in rural Arkansas – frame this exploration of grief, mental illness, and family connection.
ANIMALS
TODAY.com

Teacher busts out throwback dance moves, becomes viral sensation

One California teacher is serving up Ted Lasso vibes with his joyful dance moves. In a video that has more than 30 million views on TikTok, Austin LeMay, a faculty member at Fresno’s Tenaya Middle School, is seen teaching his students how to do the jerk. The 7th and 8th graders erupt into cheers as soon as LeMay struts onto the courtyard with one hand on his hip.
FRESNO, CA
bravotv.com

Heavenly Kimes Shows Her "Beautiful Babies" in Matching Holiday Pajamas

Dr. Heavenly Kimes seldom posts pictures with her three children, but when she does, they're always worth the wait. The Married to Medicine cast member recently shared not one, but two adorable photos of her and her family getting into the holiday spirit while sporting matching pajamas. In the first...
CELEBRITIES
fox10phoenix.com

Mug Shot Gallery - December 2021

Information was supplied by law enforcement and describes recent arrests and charges. All defendants are presumed innocent. Ethan Crumbley is suspected of shooting, killing several at a Michigan high school on Nov. 30. He's being charged as an adult, authorities say. Steven Alan Swearingen, 38, was arrested and is accused...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Anti-Vaxxer Tries, Fails, to Dodge Getting His Shot by Wearing Fake Arm

An anti-vaxxer in Italy was so determined not to get his COVID-19 shot—but still obtain a health pass—that he allegedly turned up to his appointment wearing a fake arm. According to the Guardian, the unnamed man, 50, brazenly entered the vaccine clinic in the city of Biella, sat down, and lifted up his sleeve as if everything was normal. However, the eagle-eyed health worker noticed something was amiss. “At first I thought I made a mistake, that it was a patient with an artificial arm,” Filippa Bua told Italian media. “The color of the arm made me suspicious and so I asked the man to uncover the rest of his left arm. It was well-made but it wasn’t the same color [as the rest of the arm].” Bua claims the man then said to her, “Would you have imagined that I’d have such a physique?”
PUBLIC SAFETY
TODAY.com

Parents of Michigan school shooter face involuntary manslaughter charges

The parents of the 15-year-old suspect in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students remain behind bars this morning after being arrested following a manhunt. Each parent is being held on half a million dollar bond as prosecutors say the couple failed to keep a gun out of their son’s hands despite multiple warning signs.Dec. 5, 2021.
MICHIGAN STATE
