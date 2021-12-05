ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to the Songs of Stephen Sondheim on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Broadway.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine...

www.broadway.com

Middletown Press

Stephen Sondheim’s Death: Stars Pay Tribute to Broadway Legend

Following the news of Stephen Sondheim’s death on Friday, there was an outpouring of tributes and condolences on social media dedicated to the musical theater icon. Sondheim, the legendary Broadway composer and lyricist, died at the age of 91 at his Connecticut home, according to The New York Times. He penned lyrics for musicals like West Side Story and Gypsy and wrote the words and music to Follies, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods, and more.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Who is Stephen Sondheim’s husband Jeff Romley?

THE late and great composer Stephen Sondheim passed away on November 26, leaving behind his husband of four years. His death came only a day after he celebrated Thanksgiving with his loved ones and was reportedly unexpected. Who is Stephen Sondheim's husband, Jeff Romley?. Jeff Romley got his start on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
classical-music.com

Stephen Sondheim: the composer’s best musicals

Stephen Sondheim changed the face of musical theatre across the world, thanks to his iconic scores, lyrics and unique collaborations with other leading composers. His unequivocal command of humour and language made for some of the best loved turns of phrase ever performed on stage, and across his 60-year career he helped transform theatre and push the boundaries of what was possible.
PERFORMING ARTS
BBC

Stephen Sondheim: London's West End to dim lights for theatre icon

The lights in London's West End will be dimmed as theatres pay tribute to legendary US composer and songwriter Stephen Sondheim who has died aged 91. The composer and lyricist, famous for creating the musical Sweeney Todd, was described as one of theatre's "greatest geniuses" after his death on Friday.
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Stephen Sondheim death: Fans celebrate his greatest songs on social media

Stephen Sondheim, the legendary theatre composer has died aged 91 and fans have been paying tribute. Regarded as one of the foremost artists of the 20th Century, Sondheim wrote the lyrics for West Side Story and composed Into the Woods among many others including Sweeny Todd and Company.Sondheim’s friend and lawyer F Richard Pappas announced his death, which he described as “sudden”. According to Pappas, Sondheim had spent the previous day having a Thanksgiving dinner with friends in Roxbury, Connecticut.On hearing the news, fans of Sondheim’s started to share their favourite songs of his online.“Stephen Sondheim was a genius,”...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Critic’s Appreciation: The Rapture and Relevance of Stephen Sondheim

No contemporary artist has been as instrumental in testing, torching and redefining the boundaries of American musical theater as Stephen Sondheim, who died early Friday at his home in Connecticut, aged 91. An unparalleled giant in the field, his influence has helped shape generations of composers and lyricists and will continue to do so, and his loss stings like few others. We tend to think of our cultural heroes as immortal, and Sondheim was an undisputed genius who commanded a god-like respect. With news of his death still sinking in, it’s difficult to comprehend that we’ll never again experience the anticipation...
ENTERTAINMENT
Vulture

Saturday Night’s Performance of Company Became a Tribute to Stephen Sondheim

“We got the news alert on the train at 96th Street,” Daniel Hrdlicka was telling me tonight as we stood in the aisle of the Jacobs Theatre with his husband, Tyson Jurgens, “and had booked the tickets by 116th.” The tickets were for Company, the Stephen Sondheim–George Furth musical that is now in previews for a December 9 opening, and the news alert had been the startling fact of Sondheim’s death earlier today. “We usually don’t sit down here” — he gestured to his very good seat, on the aisle a few rows back from the stage, “because our theater budget is limited. But … “ He paused, and his point was clear, even before he continued: “We wanted to pay tribute in this very small way.”
THEATER & DANCE
Broadway.com

No Ordinary Sunday: See Broadway's Brightest Gather Together to Pay Tribute to Stephen Sondheim

Following the passing of Stephen Sondheim on November 26, the theater community did what they do best: gathered together in the heart of New York City to lift their voices as one. On November 28, hundreds of members of the Broadway community and casts of Broadway shows came together to pay tribute to the Broadway giant. Gathered on the red steps in Duffy Square, participants sang “Sunday” from Sondheim’s celebrated work Sunday in the Park with George. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Sara Bareilles, Raúl Esparza, Stephen Schwartz, Laura Benanti, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Josh Groban, Erich Bergen, Lonny Price, Jim Walton, Tom Kitt, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, Marc Shaiman, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher, Abby Mueller, Judy Kuhn, Brandon Uranowitz, Adam Chanler-Berat, Tavi Gevinson, Erin Davie and many more were in attendance. Take a look at the photos below from the moving event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wgbh.org

Boston’s artists pay tribute to ‘true genius’ Stephen Sondheim

Stephen Sondheim, the composer and lyricist behind such mainstays of American culture as Sweeney Todd, Company and Sunday in the Park with George, died Friday at age 91. Keith Lockhart, conductor of the Boston Pops, said in an email to GBH News that American musical theater has lost a giant.
BOSTON, MA
Telegraph

Being in Stephen Sondheim’s company left me a babbling mess

Twenty years ago, I was invited to the scariest party imaginable. It was in New York at the legendary Bemelmans Bar, an exquisite Fabergé egg of a place in The Carlyle hotel. Having plucked up courage to attend, I executed a sort of crablike shuffle to get past the herd of giraffe-like supermodels necking near the entrance and sought refuge in a dimly-lit booth occupied by an older woman. Maybe she would be a friendly person to chat to until Himself showed up?
CELEBRITIES
Portland Tribune

My opinion: Stephen Sondheim's state of the art

Reflections from a Portland-based actor, director and producer on the composer and lyricist who died Nov. 26. In 1986 I sat anxiously in the back of the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego as Stephen Sondheim conducted the down beat of his new musical "Into the Woods." I was studying musical theatre at the time at a small liberal arts school in San Diego, and like many of my fellow cohorts, I idolized Stephen Sondheim. I recall the ending of Act One as a happily ever after success, then the curtain rose on Act Two. What seemed simple and bright, became mysteriously intricate and sad. Thus was the life's work of Stephen Sondheim. Some artists are irreplaceable, Stephen Sondheim was one of those artists. The musical theatre world will forever mourn the loss of his brilliance.
PORTLAND, OR
The Hollywood Reporter

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Hundreds of Broadway Stars Gather to Honor Stephen Sondheim Through Tears, Song : “He is Our Shakespeare”

Hundreds of Broadway’s best gathered in New York’s Duffy Square on Sunday to honor the singular talents of Stephen Sondheim who passed away Friday at age 91. “No speeches today just some words from Steve, book two, page 430,” announced Lin-Manuel Miranda upon stepping to the microphone shortly after 12 p.m. while holding a copy of Look, I Made a Hat, the second collection of Sondheim’s lyrics, this installment featuring works from 1981-2011. Miranda got choked up as he read and during the performance that followed — of “Sunday” from Sunday in the Park With George — there were tears rolling...
CELEBRITIES
Den of Geek

Why Sweeney Todd Was Stephen Sondheim’s Favorite Movie Musical Adaptation

It can be said Stephen Sondheim was a man who rarely kept his opinions to himself. Nor should he have. As one of the greatest composers, lyricists, and purely creative forces in the history of American theater, Sondheim was a talent whose output in a handful of years could outstrip entire careers. Before he turned 30, he wrote the lyrics for West Side Story and Gypsy; by the time he was 50, he’d imagined whole cloth the 3/4 time swoons of A Little Night Music and the melodic hellfires burning beneath Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.
MOVIES
Financial Times

Mandy Patinkin: ‘There’s not going to be another Stephen Sondheim’

One of the first times I met Stephen Sondheim was when I auditioned for Sunday in the Park with George, his show inspired by the life of the painter Georges Seurat, which opened on Broadway in 1984 and went on to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The first problem was that I was a nervous wreck, a terrible auditioner. I had just won a Tony award for Evita, where I played Che, and I asked whether you had to audition after you win a Tony. Steve said, “Listen, Mandy: I audition everyone except Angela [Lansbury].”
ENTERTAINMENT
sfcv.org

Stephen Sondheim’s Death Mourned by Legions of His Fans

Shakespeare and the Bible are more generally recognized sources as quotes, but I am among the many Stephen Sondheim fan(atic)s who think of lines from his musicals to fit every situation. He hasn’t failed me yet. Sondheim, who died on Friday at age 91, had — and likely continues to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Collider

Broadway to Dim Lights in Honor of Stephen Sondheim Next Week

Last week, Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim passed away at the age of 91. According to Deadline, Broadway will dim its lights for one minute in honor of the composer and lyricist on Wednesday, December 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET. It is a tradition that happens whenever someone of Broadway fame passes away and Sondheim is definitely someone to who the Great White Way owes a lot. A Pulitzer Prize winner who received many other accolades over the course of his lifetime, Sondheim was someone who could weave a beautiful lesson into a story about Cinderella or even Sweeney Todd. He made us all question what it meant to be alive and his work continues to change the way many theater-goers think and how we feel.
PERFORMING ARTS

