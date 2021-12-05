Listen to the Songs of Stephen Sondheim on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Reflections from a Portland-based actor, director and producer on the composer and lyricist who died Nov. 26. In 1986 I sat anxiously in the back of the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego as Stephen Sondheim conducted the down beat of his new musical "Into the Woods." I was studying musical theatre at the time at a small liberal arts school in San Diego, and like many of my fellow cohorts, I idolized Stephen Sondheim. I recall the ending of Act One as a happily ever after success, then the curtain rose on Act Two. What seemed simple and bright, became mysteriously intricate and sad. Thus was the life's work of Stephen Sondheim. Some artists are irreplaceable, Stephen Sondheim was one of those artists. The musical theatre world will forever mourn the loss of his brilliance.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO