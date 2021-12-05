ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauci says officials feel 'very badly' about African travel ban, will reevaluate policy

By Peter Aitken
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Anthony Fauci revealed that officials are re-evaluating the travel ban on several southern African countries after a dozen other countries confirmed cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant. The United States – along with dozens of others across Europe and Asia – implemented travel bans against travelers from seven...

