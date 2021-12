Hot take #1: Jackson isn’t playing good football right now. Don’t get me wrong, Lamar Jackson is making some plays to win games but he is putting the Ravens in a bad spot quite often. He has been a turnover machine for much of the year, capped off by the four-interception performance again Cleveland. His QBR has been under 46 for four straight games and it was barely over 50 five games ago. In four of his last five games, his YPA have been 6.5 or worse and it’s been 5.5 the last two games. He was the best in the league at this early in the season.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO